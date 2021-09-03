HONEY CHICKEN STIR-FRY
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoons cold water
- 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3 Tablespoons honey
- 2 Tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 (16 oz.) package frozen broccoli stir-fry vegetable blend
- Hot cooked rice, optional
Mix cornstarch and water until smooth. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium-heat; stir-fry chicken and garlic 1 minute. Add honey, soy sauce, salt and pepper; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink, 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan. In same pan, stir-fry vegetable blend in remaining oil just until tender, 4-5 minutes. Return chicken to pan. Stir cornstarch mixture and add to pan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 1 minute. Serve with rice, if desired.
LOADED TATER TOT BAKE
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 6 ounces Canadian bacon, cut into 1/2-inch strips
- 4 cups frozen Tater Tots, thawed
- 6 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1/2 cup half-and-half cream
- 1 Tablespoon dried parsley flakes
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes. Add Canadian bacon; cook until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Line bottom of a greased 11-by-17-inch baking dish with Tater Tots; top with Canadian bacon mixture. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sour cream, cream and seasonings until blended. Stir in cheese; pour over top. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, 35-40 minutes.
TOMATO BASIL PIZZA
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella, separated
- 2/3 cup Parmesan
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 clove garlic, pressed and chopped
- 4 Roma tomatoes, thinly sliced
- Pizza dough
- Fresh basil leaves, chopped (or dried basil)
Preheat oven to 425°. Make pizza dough according to instructions and press out dough on pizza pan. Sprinkle 1 cup mozzarella over dough. Cover pizza with tomato slices. Mix remaining mozzarella, Parmesan, mayonnaise, basil and garlic in a bowl. Spoon mozzarella mixture over tomatoes and spread evenly. Bake 15-20 minutes until bubbly and crust cooked through.
STEAKHOUSE SALAD WITH RIBEYE AND BLUE CHEESE
- 8 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 1/2 ounces boneless beef ribeye steaks, cut 1-inch thick
- 5 ounces mixed spring salad greens
- 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
- Coarse kosher salt and freshly cracked pepper
Cook green beans, covered, in a small amount of boiling salter water for 5 minutes or until just crisp-tender. Drain; set aside. For dressing: In a small mixing bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, honey and 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper. Gradually whisk in the oil. Season to taste with salt. Sprinkle steaks lightly with salt and ground pepper. Grill steaks on the rack of a covered charcoal or gas grill directly over medium heat until desired doneness, turning once halfway through grilling. Allow 8 to 12 minutes for medium-rare and 10 to 15 minutes for medium. Some people prefer removing the steaks just before they reach the desired temperature as their internal temperature will rice 5 to 10 degrees more as they rest. Let steaks stand 5 minutes. Thinly slice diagonally across the grain. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine mixed greens, green beans and tomatoes. Add half of the dressing; toss to coat. To serve, divide greens among 6 large salad plates. Arrange steak on top of greens. Sprinkle with blue cheese. Pass remaining dressing. Makes 6 servings.
CHOCOLATE DIPPED STRAWBERRIES
- 9 ounces milk chocolate melts
- 1 pint fresh strawberries
- Sprinkles
Melt chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Alternatively, melt in short bursts in the microwave. Push skewers or cake pop sticks into the stem end of the strawberries. Dip strawberries into chocolate and allow excess to drip off. Dip in sprinkles to coat.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
