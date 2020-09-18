CAJUN PORK
- 2 1/2 to 3 pounds boneless pork shoulder
- 2 medium yellow sweet peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 Tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with green pepper and onion, undrained
- 1 (16 oz.) package frozen cut okra
- 1 (6 oz.) package quick-cooking brown rice
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Bottled hot pepper sauce (optional)
Trim fat from pork. Cut pork into 1-inch pieces. Lightly coat a large skillet with cooking spray. In hot skillet brown pork, half at a time, over medium heat. Drain off fat. Transfer pork to a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Add sweet peppers to cooker. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning and top with undrained tomatoes. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in frozen okra. Cover and cook for 30 minutes more. Meanwhile, cook rice according to package instructions. Serve pork mixture over rice. If desired, pass hot pepper sauce. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
VEGETABLE CURRY
- 1 (16 oz.) package frozen baby lima beans
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce with garlic and onion
- 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder
- 2 (8.8 oz.) pouches cooked Spnish-style rice
- 1/4 cup sliced green onion (2) or snipped fresh cilantro
- Olive oil (optional)
In a medium saucepan, combine beans and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce and curry powder. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 3 minutes. Meanwhile, heat rice according to package directions. Spoon rice on one side of four dinner plates; spoon bean mixture along rice. Sprinkle with green onion. Drizzle oil all over. Makes 4 servings.
FLANK STEAK AND CARMELIZED ONION SANDWICHES
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano, crushed
- 1 1/2 teaspoons coriander seeds, crushed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 large sweet onions, cut into 1/4-inch slices (about 4 cups)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 pounds beef flank steak
- 6 small Romaine lettuce leaves
- 6 bakery sourdough rolls or buns or 12 slices sourdough bread, toasted
- 1 recipe Horseradish sauce
In a small bowl, stir together oregano, coriander, salt and pepper; set aside. In a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add onions, garlic and half of the spice mixture. Cook, covered, for 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook and stir over medium-high heat for 5 to 8 minutes more or until onions are golden. Remove from skillet; set aside. Wipe skillet clean. Score both sides of steak in a diamond pattern by making shallow diagonal cuts at 1-inch intervals. Rub steak on both sides with the remaining spice mixture. Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Add steak. Cook, uncovered, for 12 to 16 minutes or until steak is medium rare (145°) (or to desired doneness), turning once. Transfer steak to cutting board; cover with foil and let stand for 10 minutes. Slice steak thinly across the grain. To make the horseradish sauce, combine 3/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 to 2 Tablespoons prepared horseradish, 1 Tablespoon lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon dried, crushed oregano in a small bowl. To serve, arrange lettuce leaves and steak evenly on bottoms of buns. Top with onions and horseradish sauce. Add bun tops. Makes 6 sandwiches.
PUMPKIN SPICE MUFFINS
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 3 Tablespoons toasted wheat germ
- 1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice or apple pie spice
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup cooking oil
- 1/4 cup quick-cooking rolled oats
- Nonstick cooking spray
Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly coat 12 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the flours, wheat germ, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Make a well in center of flour mixture; set aside. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, pumpkin, buttermilk, brown sugar and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full. Sprinkle oats over muffin batter in cups. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers come out clean. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups; serve warm. Makes 12 muffins.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.