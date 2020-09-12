APPLE CAKE
For the cake:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 3 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 3 large apples, peeled and cut into large pieces
- 1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
For the glaze:
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 3 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 325°. Grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan and set aside. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Sift two additional times and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine oil and both sugars and mix until well blended. Add eggs one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition. Add vanilla and mix again. Add the sifted dry ingredients to the batter and mix thoroughly. By hand, fold in apples and walnuts and mix until evenly combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared Bundt pan. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove cake from the oven and allow to cool in the Bundt pan for 20 minutes. While the cake is cooling, prepare the glaze. In a saucepan, over medium heat, combine all of the glaze ingredients. Bring to a boil and allow the mixture to boil for 1 minute. Remove the cake from the pan onto a serving plate. Spoon the glaze over the warm cake. Cool for a little longer before serving. Makes 10-12 servings.
BANANA-BERRY SMOOTHIES
- 2 ripe bananas, chilled
- 1 cup frozen unsweetened whole strawberries
- 1 (8 oz.) carton vanilla low-fat yogurt
- 3/4 cup milk
- Fresh whole strawberries (optional)
Cut bananas into chunks. In a blender combine bananas, frozen strawberries, yogurt and milk. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour smoothie mixture into glasses or transfer to a small pitcher and chill for up to 6 hours. If desired, garnish smoothies with whole strawberries. Makes 3 servings.
TANGY LEMON CHICKEN
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 1/2 cup bottled creamy Italian salad dressing
- 1 Tablespoon finely shredded lemon peel
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
Place the chicken in a resealable plastic bag in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl stir together salad dressing, lemon peel, lemon juice and a dash of black pepper. Pour marinade over chicken; seal bag. Turn to coat chicken. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 4 hours, turning bag occasionally. Drain chicken, reserving marinade. For a charcoal grill, place chicken on grill rack directly over medium coals. Grill uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°), turning and brushing once with marinade halfway through grilling. Discard any remaining marinade. For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place chicken on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above. Makes 4 servings.
BEEF WITH CUCUMBER RAITA
- 1 (8 oz.) carton plain fat-free or low-fat yogurt
- 1/4 cup coarsely shredded unpeeled cucumber
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped red (or sweet) onion
- 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh mint
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar
- 1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
- Salt and black pepper
- Fresh mint leaves (optional)
Preheat broiler. For raita, in a small bowl stir together yogurt, cucumber, onion, snipped mint and sugar. Season to taste with salt and pepper; set aside. Trim fat from steak. Sprinkle steak with lemon pepper seasoning. Place steak on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat for 15 to 17 minutes for medium rare (145°) or 20 to 22 minute for medium (160°), turning once halfway through broiling. Thinly slice steak across the grain. Serve with raita. If desired, garnish with fresh mint leaves. Makes 4 servings.
ORANGE AND PINEAPPLE SALAD
1 (8 oz.) can pineapple chunks (juice pack), drained
1/2 cup miniature marshmallows
1/2 cup light dairy sour cream
1 (11 oz) can mandarin orange sections, drained
1 Tablespoon coconut, toasted
In a medium bowl, stir together drained pineapple, marshmallows and sour cream. Gently fold in drained mandarin orange sections. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours. Before serving, sprinkle with coconut. Makes 4 servings.
