SPICED CHICKPEAS AND GRAPES WITH YOGURT
- 1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas, rinsed, drained and patted dry
- 1 cup California grapes
- 1 Tablespoon peanut oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1/2 garlic clove, grated
- 2 Tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 Tablespoons thinly sliced scallions
In large bowl, mix chickpeas and grapes. In small skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add mustard seeds and cover. Cook until seeds stop popping, then add cumin and fennel seeds; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper flakes; pour over chickpeas and grapes. Mix well. In separate bowl, stir yogurt, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic and remaining salt. Spread on serving platter and top with chickpea mixture, cilantro and scallions. Recipe courtesy of California Grape Commission.
CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH GRAPES
- 1 large head cauliflower, leaves trimmed off
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 1 cup halved California grapes
- 1/4 cup chopped Castelvetrano olives
- 2 Tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
- 2 Tablespoons chopped, toasted pistachios
Heat oven to 450°. Cut stem off cauliflower and cut remaining head crosswise into four 1-inch-thick slices, keeping as intact as possible. Place on sheet pan and brush sides with 1 1/2 Tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with rosemary, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast until browned and tender, about 25 minutes. Combine remaining olive oil, remaining pepper, grapes, olives, parsley and pistachios. When cauliflower is roasted, transfer to serving plates and top with grape mixture. Makes 4 servings. Recipe courtesy of California Grape Commission.
GRILLED CREAM CHEESE JALAPENO POPPERS
- 8 small jalapeno peppers
- 1/2 package (4 oz.) cream cheese
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 16 slices of bacon (thick cut)
- 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Combine cream cheese, garlic powder and cheese; mix well. Slice the peppers in half lengthwise; deseed and remove white ribs. Stuff peppers with cream cheese mixture. Set aside. Microwave bacon, six slices at a time, for about 2 minutes and 30 seconds on high or until the bacon is about 3/4 done before turning crispy. Wrap the bacon slices tightly around the peppers, one slice per pepper half and secure with toothpick. Place the bacon jalapeno poppers inside grill wok and grill on charcoal grill for about 15 minutes. Recipe submitted by Mike Bergren.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH PASTA
- 1 large butternut squash, peeled, halved and seeds removed
- 1/2 medium red onion
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1 pound bucatini pasta
- 1 pound sausage, casings removed
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon freshly chopped sage
- 2 teaspoons freshly chopped thyme
- 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan
Preheat oven to 425°. Cut squash into 1/2-inch cubes. In a large bowl, toss squash, red onion and 2 Tablespoons oil together. Divide between two large baking sheets and season with salt and pepper. Roast until fork tender and golden, 30 minutes, tossing halfway through. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water, then drain.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat remaining 1 Tablespoon oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking meat up finely with a wooden spoon, until golden and crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove from skillet and place on a plate to keep warm. Return skillet to heat and add butter. Cook butter until foamy, then reduce heat to medium-low and continue to stir until butter starts to smell nutty and turns a deep golden, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, sage, and thyme and cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then remove pan from heat.
Add bucatini, sausage, squash, and 1/4 cup reserved pasta water to skillet and toss to combine. Add more pasta water to help sauce come together as necessary. Top with shaved Parmesan before serving.
