Record's Recipe Corner

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

  • 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup chopped cooked chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce
  • 1/2 cup ranch or blue cheese salad dressing
  • 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
  • French bread baguette slices, celery ribs or tortilla chips

Preheat oven to 350°. Spread cream cheese into an ungreased shallow 1-quart baking dish. Layer with chicken, wing sauce and salad dressing. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes. Serve with baguette slices. Makes about 2 cups.

CHEESEBURGER SOUP

  • 1/2 pound ground beef
  • 4 Tablespoons butter, divided
  • 3/4 cup chopped onion
  • 3/4 cup shredded carrots
  • 3/4 cup diced celery
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
  • 1 3/4 pounds (about 4 cups) cubed, peeled potatoes
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1/4  cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 to 4 cups shredded Velveeta
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and crumble beef until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes; drain and set aside. In same saucepan, melt 1 Tablespoon butter over medium 1 Tablespoon butter over medium heat. Saute onion, carrots, celery, basil and parsley until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.  Add potatoes, ground beef and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add flour; cook and stir until bubbly, 3-5 minutes. Add to soup; bring to a boil. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook until cheese melts. Remove from heat; blend in sour cream. Makes 8 servings (2 quarts).

SOUR CREAM CUCUMBERS

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 3 Tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 4 medium cucumbers, peeled if desired and thinly sliced
  • 1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings
  • Pepper to taste

In a large bowl, whisk sour cream, vinegar, sugar and pepper until blended. Add cucumbers and onion; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes 8 servings.

SIMPLE TACO SOUP

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 envelope taco seasoning
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 (16 oz.) can mild chili beans, undrained
  • 1 (15 1/4 oz.) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14 1/4 oz.) stewed tomatoes
  • 1 (10 oz.) diced tomato with green chiles
  • 1 (4 oz.) chopped green chiles, optional
  • 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Add taco seasoning and mix well. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Makes 8 servings (about 2 quarts).

VANILLA CREAM PUFF DESSERT

  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature

Filling:

  • 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
  • 2 1/2 cups cold 2% milk
  • 2 (3.4 oz.) packages instant vanilla pudding mix
  • Topping:
  • 1 (8 oz.) carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • Chocolate syrup

In a large saucepan over medium heat, bring the water, butter and salt to a boil. Add flour all at once and stir until a smooth ball forms. Continue beating until smooth and shiny. Remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour into a greased 15-by-10-1-inch baking pan. Bake at 400° until puffed and golden brown, 28-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. For filling, in a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, milk and pudding mixes until smooth. Spread over the crust; refrigerate for 20 minutes. Spread whipped topping over filling. Store in the refrigerator. Just before serving, drizzle with chocolate syrup. Makes  15 servings.

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 2 cups chocolate ice cream
  • 3 Tablespoons chocolate syrup
  • Whipped topping, optional

Combine milk, chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into cups and garnish with whipped cream and sprinkles if desired. Serve immediately.

