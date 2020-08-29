SIZZLING SHRIMP FAJITA STIR-FRY
- 1 1/2 pounds large, raw shrimp, peeled and deveined (21-25 shrimp total)
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce, divided
- 4 teaspoons cornstarch, divided
- 1/2 cup roasted garlic rice vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 red onion, cut into thin slivers
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
- 1/2 pound shishito peppers, stemmed
- 6 warmed corn or flour tortillas
- 1/2 cup finely shredded red cabbage
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
In medium bowl, combine shrimp, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 2 teaspoons cornstarch; let stand 5 minutes to marinate. In separate bowl, whisk remaining soy sauce, remaining cornstarch, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce and ginger until blended. In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tablespoon oil until shimmering. Add half of shrimp; cook 1 minute on each side. Transfer to clean bowl; repeat with remaining shrimp. Wipe out skillet with paper towel. In same pan, heat remaining oil until shimmering. Add red onion, bell pepper and shishito peppers. Cook, stirring, 2-4 minutes, or until sauce is slightly thickened. Add shrimp to pan. Cook, tossing well until shrimp and vegetables are coated with sauce. Fill tortillas with shrimp mixture, cabbage and green onions. Recipe courtesy of Nakano.
SPICY STEAK AND BROCCOLI
- 1 beef tenderloin (1 1/2 pounds), cut into 2-inch cubes
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3 Tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 2 cups multicolored, mini sweet peppers, cut into thin rings
- 1/4 pound broccolini, cut into 3-inch sections
- 2 large shallots, chopped
- 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon sambal oelek (Asian chili garlic sauce) or sriracha
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
In medium bowl, combine beef, soy sauce, cornstarch, black pepper and garlic powder. In large nonstick skillet over medium-heat, heat 1 Tablespoon oil. Add peppers, broccolini and shallots; cook 3 minutes or until tender crisp. Transfer to clean bowl. In same skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tablespoon oil until shimmering. Add half of beef in single layer. Cook undistrubed 2 minutes or until bottoms are browned. Stir. Cook 1 minute or until outer surfaces are no longer pink. Transfer to bowl with vegetables. Repeat with remaining oil and beef. Return beef and vegetables to skillet over medium-high heat. In small bowl, combine rice vinegar, sugar, sambal oelek, salt and ginger. Add mixture pan. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Recipe courtesy of Nakano.
GLASS JAR LAYERED TACO SALAD
- 1/2 avocado
- 1/4 teaspoon serrano pepper
- 1 Tablespoon cilantro
- 2 Tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1/3 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup corn
- 1/2 cup red cabbage, shredded
- 1/2 cup jicama, diced
- 1/2 cup black beans, rinsed
- 1/2 cup green cabbage, shredded
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup extra firm tofu, diced
- 1/2 cup corn chips, crushed
- 1/2 cup spinach
- 1 Tablespoon queso fresco
In bowl, mash avocado and add serrano pepper, cilantro, rice vinegar, sesame oil, lime juice and salt. Stir to combine. Build salad in layers of corn, cabbage, jicama, black beans, cabbage, tomatoes, tofu, corn chips, spinach and queso fresco while adding drizzles of dressing between layers. Recipe courtesy of Nakano.
SIMPLE PINEAPPLE CAKE
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple with juices
- 2 eggs
- Cream cheese frosting or whipped cream
Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch pan. Combine flour, sugar and baking soda in a bowl and mix well. Stir in eggs and pineapple until very well mixed. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 28-32 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Do not overcook. Top with cream cheese frosting or whipped cream. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Makes 8 servings.
