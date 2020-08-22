PULLED PORK & PEACHES
- 1 3-4 pound boneless pork shoulder roast
- 3 medium onions, cut into wedges
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 packages (12-16 oz.) frozen peaches
- 1 cup ginger ale
- 1 can (28 oz.) diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, drained
- 20 hamburger buns, split
- Lettuce leaves (optional)
- Sliced peaches (optional)
Trim fat from pork. If necessary, cut pork to fit in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Place onions in cooker. Place pork on onions in cooker. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. Add garlic, peaches and ginger ale to cooker. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4-5 hours. Transfer pork to a cutting board. Using two forks, pull pork apart into bite-size pieces. Return pork to cooker. Add drained tomatoes. Stir to combine. Keep on warm setting, if available, or low setting. If desired, line buns with lettuce leaves. Use a slotted spoon to spoon meat mixture on lettuce-lined buns. If desired, top with additional sliced peaches. Makes 20 servings.
WHEELIE HAM SALAD
- 4 ounces dried wagon wheel pasta (1 1/2 cups)
- 4 ounces cooked lean ham, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 small zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced
- 2 Tablespoons sliced green onion (optional)
- 1/3 cup bottled reduced-fat ranch salad dressing
- 2 Tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt
- 1 teaspoon dried basil, crushed
- 3/4 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Rinse pasta with cold water; drain again. In large bowl, combine cooked pasta, ham zucchini and if desired, green onion. In a small bowl, stir together salad dressing, yogurt and basil. Pour dressing over pasta mixture. Toss lightly to coat. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours. Before serving, gently stir tomatoes into pasta mixture. Serves 4.
RIBS & KRAUT
- 1 can (14 oz.) sauerkraut, drained
- 2 cups sliced sweet onion (1 large)
- 2 cups sliced, peeled and cored tart cooking apples (2 medium)
- 2 pounds boneless pork country-style ribs
- 1 cup apple juice
- Snipped fresh chives
In a 4- or 4 1/2-quart slow cooker, combine drained sauerkraut, onion and apples. Top with ribs. Pour apple juice over all in cooker. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Use a slotted spoon to transfer ribs, onion and apple to serving platter. Sprinkle each serving with chives. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
APPLES ‘N PEANUT BUTTER CRISP
- 6 medium (6 cups) red and/or green cooking apples, thinly sliced, peeled (if desired)
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon packed brown sugar
- 2/3 cup quick-cooking rolled oats
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 2 Tablespoons chopped peanuts
Preheat oven to 375°. Place apple slices in a 2-quart oval or square baking dish; set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the 2 Tablespoons flour and the 1 Tablespoon brown sugar. Sprinkle flour mixture over apple slices in dish; toss to coat. Cover and bake for 15 minutes. Meanwhile in a medium bowl, stir together oats, the remaining 2 Tablespoons flour and the 2 Tablespoons brown sugar. Using a fork, stir in peanut butter until coarse crumbs. Stir in peanuts. Uncover apple mixture; sprinkle with oat mixture. Bake, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes more or until apple is tender and topping is golden. Serve warm. Makes 8 servings.
OATMEAL BANANA BREAD PUDDING
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 cups fat-free milk
- 3 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon
- 5 cups dry oatmeal bread cubes
- 2 medium bananas, halved lengthwise and sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted (optional)
Preheat oven to 350°. To make the dry oatmeal bread cubes, spread 8 1/2 cups fresh bread cubes (11 slices oatmeal bread) in a shallow baking pan. Bake in 350° oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until bread cubes are dry; stirring twice; cool. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, brown sugar, vanilla and pumpkin spice; set aside. In an ungreased 2-quart square baking dish, toss together bread cubes, banana, and if desired, walnuts. Pour egg mixture evenly over bread mixture; toss until bread is moistened. Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly. Makes 9 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.