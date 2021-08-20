Record's Recipe Corner
SUNFLOWER POTLUCK CHOCOLATE CAKE
Recipe of Morrison County Fair adult dessert first place winner Arlene Isder of Little Falls
- 3/4 cup butter or margarine, softened
- 1 2/3 cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup baking cocoa
- 1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 1/3 cups water
- 1 cup prepared chocolate frosting, divided
- 1 cup (6 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 22 cream-filled sponge cakes
- 1 teaspoon milk
- 2 craft decorating bees, optional
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine dry ingredients; gradually add to the creamed mixture alternately with water, beating well after each addition. Pour into two greased and floured 9-inch round baking pans. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Freeze one layer for future use. Set aside 1 Tablespoon frosting. Frost top and sides of remaining cake.
GERMAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
Recipe of Morrison County Fair adult dessert second place winner Marie Exner of Royalton
Crust:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
Cheesecake:
- 24 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup cocoa
- 4 eggs
Coconut-pecan topping:
- 4 egg yolks
- 12 ounces evaporated milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup butter
- 2 2/3 cups sweetened shredded coconut
- 1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
To make the crust, pulse the crust ingredients in a food processor until like coarse crumbs. Press on bottom and slightly up sides of a springform pan. To make cheesecake, beat the cheesecake ingredients until fluffy. Wrap outside of springform pan with aluminum foil. Fill with cheesecake filling. Place springform pan in a larger pan and fill outside pan with about 1 inch water. Bake for 70 to 90 minutes. It should be set with a slightly jiggle. Turn off oven and crack oven door to let the cheesecake cool slowly for 1 hour to reduce cracks. Remove from oven and let cool completely. To make the coconut-pecan topping, in a saucepan, combine egg yolks, milk and vanilla and whisk until combined. Add sugar and butter and cook on medium heat for 12-15 minutes, stirring constantly until thickened and golden brown. Remove from heat and stir in coconut and pecans. Cool completely and spread over top of cheesecake. Drizzle with melted chocolate chips, if desired.
CHOCOLATE ALMOND COOKIES
Recipe of Morrison County Fair Adult Dessert Third Place Winner Diane Gohl of Little Falls
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup Hershey’s cocoa
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup Hershey’s mini chips, semi-sweet chocolate
- Additional sugar
- Slivered blanched almonds
Beat butter and 1 cup sugar in large bowl until fluffy. Add egg and almond and vanilla extracts; beat well. Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually add to butter mixture; beating to form smooth dough. Stir in small chocolate chips. If necessary, refrigerate dough about 1 hour or until firm enough to handle. Heat oven to 350°. Shape dough into 1 1/8-inch balls; roll in sugar. Place about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Place three slivered almonds on top of each ball; press slightly. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until set. Cool slightly. Remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely. Makes about 3 1/2 dozen cookies.
KANSAS CUCUMBER SALAD
- 1 cup Miracle Whip
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 4 teaspoons cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon dill weed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, optional
- 4 medium cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 3 green onions, chopped
In a large bowl, combine Miracle Whip, sugar, vinegar, dill and if desired, salt; mix well. Add cucumbers and onions; toss. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
