SOUR CREAM ZUCCHINI MUFFINS
- 3 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup canola oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 cups zucchini, shredded
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- Lemon powdered sugar glaze (optional)
Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and sugar in mixing bowl. Add canola oil, eggs, vanilla, sour cream, zucchini, nuts and cranberries. Mix well and pour into muffin cups or pans. Bake at 350° for one hour or until toothpick comes out clean from center. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
MIKE’S GRILLED VEGGIE CHICKEN STIR FRY
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup Teriyaki sauce
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 Tablespoons mirin
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 pounds boneless chicken
- 2 cups carrots, chopped into 3/4-inch chunks
- 1 large bell pepper, chopped in large chunks
- 1 head of broccoli florets
- 1 jalapeno, deseeded and chopped
- 1 large handful of green beans, ends slightly
- trimmed
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 2 cups pea pods, ends slightly trimmed
Combine olive oil, soy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, sugar, sesame oil, mirin and garlic in a large bowl. Marinate the chicken well. Set aside remaining marinade. Grill the chicken in a grill wok, about 20-30 minutes or until fully cooked (internal temperature of 165°). Add carrots, bell pepper, broccoli, jalapeno, green beans, onion and pea pods to the wok, carefully, to avoid spilling any marinade on hot coals. Stir every 5 minutes and drizzle the remaining marinade every 10 minutes for about 30 minutes. Recipe submitted by Mike Bergren.
ZUCCHINI MEAT LOAF
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 2 cups grated zucchini, unpeeled
- 1 cup dry Italian bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tablespoon dry parsley
- 1 small chopped onion
- 1/2 package dry onion soup mix
- 3/4 -1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine all ingredients by hand in a large bowl. Place into oiled loaf pan. Bake 50 minutes. Brush on ketchup and bake for another 10 minutes or until it is done. Let cool 10-15 minutes before serving. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
RADISH DIP
- 1 cup radishes, chopped small
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon dried or fresh dill
- 1 (8 oz.) package soft cream cheese
Mix ingredients thoroughly and chill in refrigerator until cool (overnight for greater flavor). Serve with crackers or vegetables. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
APRICOT JALAPENO JELLY
- 1/2 cup jalapenos, chopped small
- (leave some seeds for hotter flavor)
- 1 large red or yellow bell pepper, chopped small, seeded
- 2 cups cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 cups dried apricots, chopped small
- 6 cups sugar
- 1 (3 oz.) package Certo liquid fruit pectin
Combine jalapenos, bell peppers, vinegar, apricots and sugar in a heavy pan. Bring it to a boil, reduce to medium heat and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 2 minutes. Add the pectin, mix well and pour into jelly jars. Hot pack for 10 minutes, remove and let cool. Turn jars as they cool to avoid the pepper from settling. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
CHEESY CHILI POPCORN
- 8 cups popped popcorn
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Place popcorn in a large bowl. In a small bowl, stir together butter, chili powder and garlic powder. Drizzle over popcorn; toss to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Store in airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
