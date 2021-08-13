Record's Recipe Corner
SUPER CHOCOLATE BARS
Recipe of Morrison County Fair first place winner (youth) Ethan Perowitz of Royalton.
- 2 cups flour
- 3 Tablespoons baking cocoa
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup water
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Frosting:
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1/4 cup cocoa
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
- Milk, as needed
Mix together flour and baking cocoa in a mixing bowl. Heat butter and water to a boil in a saucepan; then pour over flour mixture and mix. Add eggs, butter milk and baking soda and mix. Bake 25 to 30 minutes at 350° in two 9-inch round pans or in a 11-by-15-inch greased cake pan. To make the frosting, combine butter, cocoa and powdered sugar. Beat until fluffy. Add milk to desired consistency; then stir in mini chocolate chips.
GLUTEN FREE S’MORES COOKIES
Recipe of Morrison County Fair second place (youth) Luke Perowitz of Royalton.
- 2 3/4 cups Bob’s Red Mill GF 1-1 baking flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup gluten free graham crackers
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2/3 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
Cream butter, brown sugar and white sugar in large mixing bowl. Add eggs and vanilla and crumble graham crackers in larger pieces to add crunch. Add graham crumbles, chocolate chips and mini marshmallows and gently fold into the batter. Drop by rounded Tablespoon or ice cream scoop and bake for 9 to 12 minutes at 325°. Optional: Use additional mini marshmallows and wrap dough around, 4 at a time, to make stuffed cookies. Chill at least two hours and bake at 300° for 12 minutes. Drizzle with additional melted chocolate chips, if desired.
SOFT BATCH CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Recipe of Morrison County Fair third place (youth)
Alex Hard of Lake Wilson.
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature, but not melted
- 1/4 cup cream cheese, room temperature
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
- 1/4 cup confectioners sugar
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick vanilla extract
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chunks
- 1 cup white chocolate morsels (chips)
Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare three pans with parchment paper. In the bowl of a stand mixer with paddle attachment (or with hand-held mixer), add butter, cream cheese, brown sugar and confectioners sugar. Beat on high for 2 to 3 minutes or until ingredients are fully combined. Scrape down sides of bowl as needed. With mixer on lowest speed, add in egg and vanilla and blend for about 1 minute. Add in flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt; then turn mixer on low and mix for about 1 minute or until ingredients are fully incorporated. Add in semi-sweet chocolate chunks and white chocolate morsels and mix by hand until combined. Using a 3-Tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop batter out onto cookie sheet (8 cookies on two sheets and then 4 cookies on the final prepared cookie sheet, a total of 20 cookies). Using your hand or the bottom of a kitchen glass, press the cookie dough down so that is not rounded on top. Add extra morsels on top for a beautiful cookie presentation. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Cookies are better when slightly underdone and just barely brown on the edges. Keep a close eye that they do not get dark brown. Allow cookies to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before moving to cooling rack. (See more fair winning recipes in next week’s Record).
RATATOUILLE
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 egg plant, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 zucchini, sliced
- 1 large onion, sliced into rings
- 2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- 2 large tomatoes, chopped
- Salt to taste
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat bottom and sides of a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish with 1 Tablespoon olive oil. Heat remaining 1 Tablespoon olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic until lightly browned. Mix in parsley and eggplant. Cook and stir until eggplant is soft, about 10 minutes. Season with salt to taste. Spread eggplant mixture evenly across bottom of prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle with a few Tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Spread zucchini in an even layer over top. Lightly salt and sprinkle with a little more cheese. Continue layering in this fashion, with onion, mushrooms, bell pepper and tomatoes, covering each layer with a sprinkling of salt and cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.