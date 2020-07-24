MOROCCAN GRAPE AND GRILLED CHICKEN
Couscous:
- 1 cup Israeli couscous
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup carrots, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup tomatoes, diced
- 1/2 cup parsley, leaves only
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ras el hanout (Moroccan spice blend)
- 1 teaspoon salt
Chicken:
- 2 chicken breasts (8 ounces each)
- 1 Tablespoon harissa paste
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
Vinaigrette:
- 1/4 cup green California grapes
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 1 preserved lemon, rind only
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- Salt and ground pepper, to taste
- 1 cup red California grapes, halved
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
To make couscous: Cook couscous in boiling salted water. Drain, rinse with cold water and combine with olive oil. Add carrots, tomatoes, parsley leaves, ras el hanout and salt. Mix well and set aside.
To make chicken: Heat grill to medium-high heat. Rub chicken breasts with harissa paste, olive oil and salt. Grill on both sides until just done. Set aside to cool. Slice into 1/4-inch slices.
To make vinaigrette: In blender, puree green grapes, lemon juice, lemon rind, olive oil and cilantro until smooth. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
Toss couscous mixture with vinaigrette and portion into four bowls. Top with sliced chicken, red grapes and almonds. Makes 4 servings. Recipe courtesy of California Grape Commission.
HEALTHY ZUCCHINI, RED PEPPER AND SWEET POTATO FRITTATA
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 3 medium zucchini, thinly sliced
- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 small cooked sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped (reserve a small amount for garnish)
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt (or Himalayan salt)
- 6 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/4 cup + 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Heat oil in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add zucchini, bell pepper and onion; cook, stirring frequently, for about 30 to 60 seconds, or until the moisture has evaporated. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add eggs and cheese. Mix well, cook, without stirring for about 2-3 minutes, or until the bottom is light golden. As it cooks, lift the edges and tilt skillet so uncooked eggs flow to the edges. Reduce heat to low, continue cooking, covered, for 10-12 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Garnish with reserved basil. Cut evenly into three slices. Makes 3 servings.
MEDITERRANEAN TUNA SALAD
- 1 Tablespoon + 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons roasted red bell peppers, cut into strips
- 1 teaspoon champagne vinegar (or white wine
- vinegar)
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- (optional)
- Sea salt (or Himalayan salt) and ground black pepper (to taste, optional)
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 cup raw spinach
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 8 ounces chunk light tuna, packed in water, drained
- 1 medium cucumber, chopped
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 1/2 medium ripe avocado, sliced
To make dressing, combine oil, lemon juice, bell peppers, vinegar, parsley, salt, pepper and garlic in a small bowl; whisk to blend. Evenly divide spinach between two plates. Top evenly with rice, tuna, cucumber, onion, tomato and avocado. Drizzle evenly with dressing. Makes 2 servings.
ASIAN STEAK SALAD
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 1/2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- 1/2 medium carrot, shredded
- 1/2 medium bell red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 green onion, sliced
- 6 ounces grilled lean beef sirloin steak, sliced thin
- 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
To make dressing, combine lime juice, soy sauce and oil; whisk to blend. Set aside. Combine lettuce, carrot, bell pepper and green onion in a medium serving bowl; toss gently to blend. Top with steak. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with sesame seeds; serve immediately. Makes 1 serving.
