Record's Recipe Corner
PESTO TUNA CAPRESE CUCUMBER BITES
For the cucumber bites:
- 1 medium cucumbers, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds
- 1 (5 oz.) can Genova yellowfin or albacore tuna, drained
- 3 Tablespoons pesto
- 7 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 7 basil leaves
- 14 mini mozzarella balls
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
For the balsamic glaze:
- 1 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
Add balsamic vinegar and sugar to a small saucepan and place over medium high heat. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce to medium low and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring every so often until the balsamic vinegar turns into a thick syrup like consistency. Remove from heat and set aside (if the mixture hardens after removing from heat, reheat over low heat). While the balsamic vinegar is boiling, add the tuna, pesto and freshly ground black pepper to a small bowl; stir to combine. Place about a 1/2 Tablespoon of tuna pesto mixture on each cucumber round. Top with mozzarella ball, cherry tomato half and small basil leaf and secure with a toothpick. Transfer all to a platter. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and serve immediately. Makes 14 bites.
CAPRESE GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
- 4 slices bread
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 4 Tablespoons basil pesto
- 1 ball fresh mozzarella, room temperature, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 1 large ripe tomato, room temperature, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- Salt and pepper to taste
Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Brush the outside of each slice of bread with oil and spread the pesto on the inside. Place the mozzarella on the pesto on the one slice of bread. Top the other slice with the tomato and season with salt and pepper and combine the two slices into one sandwich, pesto sides turned inward. Add the sandwich to the pan and grill until golden brown and the cheese has melted, about 2 to 4 minutes per side. Makes 2 servings.
INSTANT POT SUMMER SOUP
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 1 1/2 cups farro, washed and rinsed
- 4 cups chicken (or vegetable) broth
- 2 cups water
- 3 teaspoons garlic paste (or 3 cloves, crushed)
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 2 medium zucchini (2 1/2 cups, sliced in 1/2-inch rounds and then quartered)
- 2 ears corn (2 cups, kernels cut off cob or frozen)
Place onion, broth, water, farro, diced tomatoes, salt, oregano, basil and garlic in Instant Pot. Seal lid with the venting knob in sealed position. Press pressure cook button, set on high and normal for 20 minutes. Cut the zucchini in 1/2-inch wheels and then in quarters. Also cut the corn kernels off the cob and set aside. Once the timer beeps to indicate it is done, wait 5 minutes before using the quick-release function. Once the pressure has been released, open cover and pour in the zucchini and corn in with the soup. Stir, then seal the lid once more and set the venting knob to sealed. Press the pressure cook button and cook for 3 minutes. Once the timer beeps, wait 5 minutes before doing another quick release. Open cover and transfer soup into a serving dish or pan. Serve, eat and enjoy. Makes 10 cups.
LEMON-BLUEBERRY MINI CHEESECAKES
- 12 lemon Oreo cookies
- 2 (8 oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1/4 cup blueberry preserves
- Pinch of Kosher salt
Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners; then place an Oreo into the bottom of each cup. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with a hand mixer until smooth; then beat in powdered sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla and salt. Add heavy cream and beat until fluffy and stiff peaks form. Spoon cream cheese mixture over Oreos. Using a small spoon, dollop a small amount of blueberry preserve into the center of each cheesecake. Use a toothpick (or a small skewer) to swirl. Refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours.
FROZEN BANANA CEREAL POPS
- 3/4 cup strawberry yogurt
- 2 cups Fruit Pebbles cereal
- 4 medium bananas, peeled, cut crosswise in half
- 8 wooden pop sticks
Place yogurt and cereal in separate shallow bowls. Insert pop sticks through cut side of bananas. Dip bananas in yogurt, then roll in cereal to coat. Transfer to waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Transfer to airtight freezer containers; seal containers and return pops to freezer. Makes 8 pops.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.