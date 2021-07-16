ASPARAGUS BERRY SALAD
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
- 8 cups spring mix salad greens
- 3 cups slices fresh strawberries
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons sugar
In a bowl, toss the asparagus with 1 Tablespoon oil. Spread in a single layer in a greased 15-by-10-by1-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 400° for 15-20 minutes or until tender. In a large salad bowl, toss greens, strawberries, onion, walnuts and asparagus. In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar, sugar and remaining oil. Drizzle over the salad and toss to coat. Makes 6-8 servings.
SENSATIONAL SLUSH
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 (3 oz.) package strawberry gelatin
- 2 cups boiling water
- 2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
- 1 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
- 1 (12 oz.) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
- 1 (12 oz.) can frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
- 2 cups cold water
- 2 liters (about half a gallon) lemon-lime soda, chilled
In a large bowl, dissolve sugar and gelatin in boiling water. Place the strawberries and pineapple juice in a blender or food processor; cover and process until smooth. Add to the gelatin mixture. Stir in concentrates and cold water. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight. Remove from the freezer 45 minutes before serving. For each serving, combine 1/2 slush mixture with 1/2 cup lemon-lime soda; stir well. Makes 20 servings.
OLIVE-RICE CHEESE SPREAD
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tablespoons prepared Italian salad dressing
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup cooked wild rice
- 2 Tablespoons diced carrot
- 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh chives
- 1 Tablespoon sliced stuffed green olives
- 1 Tablespoon sliced ripe olives
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, salad dressing, basil and pepper until smooth. Stir in the rice, carrot, chives and olives. Transfer to a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, top with almonds. Makes 2 cups.
QUICK FETTUCCINE CACCIATORE
- 8 ounces fettuccine, uncooked
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup green pepper strips
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/4 cup zesty Italian dressing
- 1/2 cup shredded Italian mozzarella/Parmesan cheese blend
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
Cook pasta as directed on package. Meanwhile, heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir until no longer pink. Add peppers and mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes and dressing. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Drain pasta. Toss with chicken mixture. Sprinkle with cheese and basil. Makes 4 servings (2 cups each).
LEMON SHRIMP PASTA SALAD
- 3 cups farfalle (bow-tie pasta), uncooked
- 1 pound fresh asparagus spears, cut into 2-inch lengths
- 1 cup zesty Italian dressing
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1 pound cooked large shrimp (20 to 25 count)
- 1 cup halved or quartered cherry tomatoes
- 1 (8 oz.) package natural 2% milk reduced fat
- Colby and Monterey Jack cheese crumbles
Cook pasta as directed on package, adding asparagus to the cooking water for the last 3 minutes of the pasta cooking time; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain well. Meanwhile, mix dressing, oregano and lemon peel. Place pasta in large bowl. Add dressing mixture, shrimp, tomatoes and cheese; mix lightly. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 12 servings (3/4 cup each).
NILLA DIPPERS
- 12 Nilla wafers
- Peanut butter
- Semi-sweet baking chocolate
Spread 6 Nilla wafers with 1 teaspoon peanut butter and top each with another wafer to make 6 cookie sandwiches. Microwave 1 square semi-sweet baking chocolate in microwavable bowl on high for 30 seconds or until melted. Dip each cookie sandwich halfway into the melted chocolate, then place on waxed paper. Refrigerate 10 minutes or until chocolate is set. Makes 6 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.