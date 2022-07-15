VEGAN PASTA AL LIMONE
Sauce
- 1/4 cup raw cashews
- 1 Tablespoon lemon zest
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 clove garlic, peeled
- 1/2 teaspoon chickpea miso
- 2 teaspoons nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup vegan parmesan cheese
Pasta
- Water (for boiling)
- Salt (for seasoning water)
- 12ounces dry pasta
Garnish (optional)
- Red pepper flakes
- Fresh parsley
- Vegan parmesan cheese
Soak cashews in very hot water for 30 minutes, uncovered. In the meantime, add 3 quarts of water and 1 Tablespoon salt to a large pot (adjust amounts if adjusting serving size). Bring to a boil. Once boiling, add pasta, stir and set a timer for the lower end of your package’s al dente recommendation. While pasta cooks, blend soaked cashews, lemon zest, garlic powder, garlic clove, chickpea miso, nutritional yeast, salt and olive oil with 1 cup water until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Sauce should be somewhat thin and watery, like the texture of non-dairy milk and may taste somewhat tart at first, but will balance out on the pasta. Transfer sauce to a large shallow pan. Test pasta for doneness. When the pasta is a little firmer than you want it to be, scoop out 1 cup of pasta water and drain the rest. Off the heat, add 1/2 cup pasta water to the sauce and whisk to combine. Add drained pasta to the sauce. Turn heat to medium low and begin stirring and tossing the pasta in the sauce. The sauce will thicken over time. Stir until the sauce fully coats the pasta. Add vegan parmesan and five the pasta one final toss. Serve immediately and garnish with red pepper flakes, parsley and more vegan parmesan, if desired. Makes 4 servings.
EASY CHERRY TOMATO BRUSCHETTA
- 4 cloves garlic, divided
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil, plus more for oiling pan
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered (or other tomato of choice)
- 3 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 4 slices crusty bread or sourdough
To start, press or finely mince half of the garlic into a small mixing bowl, then add the olive oil and whisk to evenly distribute the garlic. Add the tomatoes, basil and salt, and toss gently to combine. Set aside. Generously oil a large cast iron skillet and with the heat off, place the bread slices (as many as will fit) into the oil, then flip them to evenly coat both sides. Once the bread is oiled, turn the heat on to medium and toast the bread. Watch it closely so it doesn’t burn, flipping each piece after 2 minutes or when the underside is deeply golden. Repeat with any remaining bread, adding more oil as needed. Place your toasted bread on a wooden cutting board or other surface to cool slightly. Take your remaining cloves of garlic and cut them in half lengthwise. When the bread is cool enough to handle, rub each slice with half a clove of garlic. Finally, cut each slice of bread in half for 8 total pieces and top each piece with a generous serving of the tomato mixture. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
BLACK LICORICE ICE CREAM
- 2 1/2 ounces black licorice sticks, gently crushed
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/3 cup plus 1 Tablespoon superfine or granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Few drops of natural black food coloring
Put the licorice in a saucepan with 1/2 cup of water and place over low heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the licorice has melted. Meanwhile, pour the milk and cream into a large saucepan and heat gently, stirring occasionally, until the mixture begins to steam but not boil. Whisk the egg yolks in a heatproof bowl until smooth. Add the sugar and vanilla and whisk until pale and slightly fluffy. Gradually and slowly, pour the hot milk into the egg mixture while whisking continously to prevent the eggs from scrambling. Return the mixture to the saucepan, place over low heat, stir in the melted licorice and heat until the custard thinly coats the back of a wooden spoon. Do not let boil. Add the black food coloring to desired effect. Pour back into the bowl and set aside for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooled to room temperature. For more rapid chilling, fill a sink halfway with cold water and ice and place the bowl of mixture in it for 20 minutes. Never put the hot mixture into the refrigerator. Once cooled, cover the mixture and refrigerate, ideally overnight, but at least for 6 hours, until thoroughly chilled (at least 40°). Pour the chilled mixture into an ice cream machine and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. When the churning is complete, use a spoon or spatula to scrape the ice cream into a freezer-proof container with a lid. Freeze until it reaches the correct scooping texture (at least 2 hours). Makes about 2 cups.
CUCUMBER SALAD
- 1 pound seedles cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1/2 small onion, thinly sliced
In a medium bowl, toss the cucumber slices with the sugar and salt and let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and onion and refrigerate for 10 minutes, then serve. Makes 4 servings.
