TROPICAL FRUIT POPSICLES
- 2 cups chopped fresh watermelon
- 1 1/2 cups chopped fresh pineapple
- 3/4 cup coconut water
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 6 - 8 fresh mint leaves
- 1 healthy pinch sea salt
At least 4 - 6 hours before you wish to enjoy your popsicles, add all ingredients to a blender and blend on high until smooth and frothy. Taste and adjust, adding more watermelon or coconut water for sweetness or more limes for brightness. Add the mixture to a popsicle mold and add popsicle sticks. Freeze until firm — about 4 - 6 hours. To remove from molds, let thaw slightly by setting at room temperature for 10 minutes or dipping mold in warm/hot water to help loosen. Popsicles will keep in the freezer for 1 month. Makes 9 popsicles.
GRILLED CORN SALAD WITH AVOCADO, GOAT CHEESE & VINAIGRETTE
For the grilled corn:
- 4 ears of corn
- 1 Tablespoon avocado oil
- Freshly ground salt and pepper
For the salad:
- 1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1/3 cup goat cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup diced red onion or sub green onion
- 6 large leaves basil, julienned
Hot honey vinaigrette:
- 2 Tablespoons avocado oil or olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- Pinch of cayenne pepper or 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce of choice
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar (or sub fresh lime juice)
- 1/4 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- Freshly ground salt and pepper, to taste
Preheat grill to medium high heat. Drizzle corn with oil and rub all over. Season with salt and pepper. Place the corn directly on the grill and turn occasionally until the corn is charred and cooked, about 20 minutes. Allow corn to cool, then cut the corn from the cob and place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, red onion and basil. Toss together to combine. To make your hot honey vinaigrette, in a mason jar, add honey and cayenne or hot sauce; microwave for 10 - 15 seconds until the honey is hot. Remove and add in the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, dijon, garlic powder and salt and pepper; put a lid on the mason jar and shake well to combine. You can also whisk together in a small bowl, if preferred. Taste and add more hot sauce or cayenne if you want it spicier. Pour over the corn salad and toss to combine. Season the salad with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately. If made ahead of time, leave the avocado and goat cheese out until ready to serve. Makes 6 servings.
WATERMELON SLUSHIE
- 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 3 cups ice
Chop the watermelon into cubes. Blend the melon, sugar and lime juice until it becomes liquid. Add the ice and blend until a slushie consistency forms (resist the urge to over-blend). Split between 4 small or 2 large glasses. If desired, garnish with fresh mint and a watermelon wedge. Enjoy immediately; it does not save well. Makes 4 small or 2 large slushies.
CUCUMBER SALAD
- 2 medium shallots
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dried dill (or 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh)
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for sprinkling
- 2 large English cucumbers (2 pounds) or peeled standard cucumbers
Thinly slice the shallots (separate them into rings with your fingers). In a small container, stir together the shallots with the sour cream, white vinegar, dried dill, grated garlic clove, kosher salt and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Meanwhile, thinly slice cucumbers and place them in a colander (if using standard cucumber, peel them first; English cucumbers don’t need to be peeled). Toss the slices with several larger pinches of kosher salt and rest 45 minutes. Remove them from the colander and pat them dry. When ready to serve, gently stir together the cucumbers and dressing (don’t stir too vigorously or it will cause bubbles). Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 2 hours; it gets watery if you refrigerate too long with sauce. If you’d like to prepare it in advance, refrigerate the components separately until serving. Makes 6 servings.
CHOCOLATE CHIP ICE CREAM
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
Add whipping cream to your mixer bowl with the whip attachment. Add sweetened condensed milk. Whip on the highest setting you can set your mixer at without it spattering outside your bowl for 4 - 6 minutes or until lighter and creamy looking. It won’t whip to peaks, but just look thick and smooth. Transfer to a freezer safe container. Slowly sprinkle in chocolate chips and run a knife through the dish to distribute some of them through the ice cream without allowing them to sink to the bottom. Covr and freeze for at least 8 - 10 hours or overnight.
