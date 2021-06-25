STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB ICE CREAM
- 2 cups diced fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed
- 1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 Tablespoons strawberry gelatin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a small saucepan, bring the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until rhubarb is tender. Remove from the heat; sprinkle gelatin and cinnamon over rhubarb mixture. Let stand for 1 minute. Stir until dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Stir in marshmallows. In a large saucepan, heat the milk, salt and remaining sugar to 175°. Remove from the heat; stir in cream and vanilla. Refrigerate until chilled. Pour into cylinder of ice cream freezer; process for 10 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken. Add rhubarb mixture; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. When ice cream is frozen, transfer to a freezer container; freeze for 2 to 4 hours before serving. Makes 5 cups.
GRILLED VEGETABLES
- 1 yellow squash
- 1 zucchini
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, stemmed
- 1 small red onion
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 ear fresh corn, cut into 1-inch rounds
- Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Tzatziki, pesto or Greek dressing for drizzling/serving
Heat grill to medium-high and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Cut the vegetables into similar sized chunks and thread onto 4 metal skewers. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the skewers for 8 minutes per side or until the vegetables are tender and lightly charred. Remove from the grill, season to taste and serve with desired sauce or dressing. Makes 4 servings.
JAMAICAN JERK VEGAN TACOS
Mango Avocado Salsa
- 2 cups peeled and diced mango, about 2 medium
- 1 medium ripe avocado, diced
- 3/4 cup diced red onion
- 1/2 cup diced cucumber
- 3 Tablespoons fresh orange juice
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
- Sea salt
Jamaican Jerk Seasoning
- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon sweet or hot paprika
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Jackfruit
- 2 (20 oz.) cans jackfruit in brine or water
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 scallions, white and light green parts, sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2-inch piece fresh ginger, grated
- 1 habanero, serrano or jalapeno pepper, minced
- 2 Tablespoons coconut sugar or agave nectar
- 2 Tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/4 cup tamari
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 12 corn tortillas, charred or warmed
To make the mango-avocado salsa, in a medium bowl, combine the mango, avocado, onion, cucumber, orange juice, lime juice and cilantro and mix gently. Season to taste with salt. To make the Jamaican Jerk Seasoning, combine all of the spices together in a small bowl. Prepare the jackfruit by draining the canned jackfruit and lightly rince it under water, shaking off excess water. Use your fingers to remove any thick cores and pull the pieces apart so that it resembles shredded pork. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the scallions and cook until browned, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger and chile pepper and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently to prevent burning. Add all of the Jamaican jerk seasoning; stir to coat and cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly, until very fragrant. Add the shredded jackfruit, coconut sugar, tomato paste, tamari and lime juice. Stir well. Pour in 1/2 cup water and mix again. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve the jackfruit with the tortillas and mango avocado salsa. Makes 4 servings.
JELL-O FRUIT AND COOKIE DREAM
- 1 package (4-serving size) strawberry Jell-O
- 2 (6 oz.) containers strawberry yogurt
- 3/4 cup thawed Cool Whip whipped topping
- 3 cups mixed berries
- 6 Oreo cookies, chopped
Mix dry gelatin mix and yogurt in medium bowl until well blended. Stir in whipped topping. Spoon layers of yogurt mixture, berries and cookie pieces alternately into each of 6 dessert dishes. Store leftover dessert in refrigerator. Makes 6 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.