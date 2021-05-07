BEEF BURGUNDY
- 2 to 3 pounds beef stew meat (cut in small pieces)
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 can of celery soup
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 envelope Lipton onion soup mix
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Place mixture into a casserole or roasting pan; cover. Bake in oven at 325° - 350° for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Stir occasionally. Serve over mashed potatoes or wide egg or dumpling noodles.
COWBOY CASSEROLE
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 (1 oz.) package taco seasoning
- 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained
- 1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, drained
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- Hot sauce, per taste
- Frozen kernel corn, as desired
- Frozen tater tots
Preheat oven to 350°. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add beef and break apart with a spoon; cook until brown. Add taco seasoning and stir to incorporate. Add black beans, pinto beans, tomatoes, green chiles, sour cream, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and hot sauce, stir into meat mixture and allow to cook until the liquid thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in frozen corn and transfer mixture to a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Line surface of casserole with a single layer of frozen tater tots. Cover dish with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove aluminum foil, sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheddar cheese over tater tots and return to oven for an additional 20 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
CREAMY SKILLET POTATOES
- 7 cups cubed uncooked red potatoes
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 (1 oz.) envelope ranch salad dressing mix
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 2 cups fat-free milk
Place 1 inch of water and potatoes in a large nonstick skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until tender; drain. Coat skillet with nonstick cooking spray; add potatoes and onion. Cook over medium-high heat for 5-7 minutes or until golden brown. In a sauce pan, combine the flour, salad dressing mix, parsley and salt. Stir in the sour cream. Gradually add the milk, stirring until blended. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Pour over potatoes; toss to coat. Makes 8 servings.
LEMON BERRY PIE
- 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1 Tablespoon plus 1 cup cold fat-free milk
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
- 2 1/4 cups reduced-fat whipped topping, divided
- 1 reduced-fat graham cracker crust (8 inches)
- 1 pint fresh strawberries
- 1 (3.4 oz.) package instant lemon pudding mix
In a small mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, 1 Tablespoon milk and sugar until blended. Add lemon juice and lemon peel; mix well. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping. Carefully spread into crust. Set aside 4 strawberries. Cut remaining strawberries in half and place over cream cheese mixture. In a bowl, place the remaining milk; whisk in pudding mix for 2 minutes or until thickened. Fold in 1/2 cup whipped topping. Spoon over strawberries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Garnish with remaining whipped topping and reserved strawberries.Makes 8 servings.
HEARTY BACKYARD BURGERS
- 1/2 cup finely and chopped onion
- 1/4 cup beer or nonalcoholic beer
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
- 6 rye rolls or whole wheat hamburger buns, split
- 6 lettuce leaves
- 12 tomato slices
In a bowl, combine onion, beer, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt and pepper. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into 6 patties. Coat grill rack with nonstick cooking spray before starting the grill. Cover and grill over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until no longer pink and a meat thermometer reads 160°. Serve on rolls with lettuce and tomato slices. Makes 6 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
