BAKED ZITI
- 1 pound ziti or penne pasta
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage, ground beef or ground pork
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 to 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon minced fresh rosemary or basil
- 1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 4 cups jarred marinara or pasta sauce
- 8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 cup grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese
- 1 heaping cup ricotta cheese
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper, to taste
Heat a large pot of salted water (for every two quarts of water, one Tablespoon of salt) to a strong boil. While the water is heating, start preparing the sauce. Once the water is boiling, add the pasta and cook at a rolling boil, uncovered, until the pasta is al dente. To make the sauce, heat a Tablespoon of olive oil in a large saute pan on medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering hot, add the bulk sausage or ground meat. Break up any large chunks of sausage as it cooks. Brown well. Don’t stir that often or it will be more difficult for the meat to brown. If you are using ground beef or pork instead of sausage, sprinkle with a little salt. When the meat is mostly browned, add the onions and stir well to combine. Saute everything until the onions are translucent and beginning to brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, rosemary or basil, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes and stir to combine. Cook 1 minute, then add the tomato sauce and stir well. Bring to a simmer. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper, if needed. Spread a thin layer of the sauce in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch casserole pan, then dot the surface with half the ricotta cheese. Ladle a spoonful of sauce into the pasta, stir it well and then add the pasta into the casserole. Pour the rest of the sauce over the pasta, dot the remaining ricotta cheese over the pasta and sprinkle on top both the mozzarella and the Parmesan cheese. At this point, you can cool, cover and refrigerate or freeze to make ahead. Bake uncovered in the oven at 350°. Once the water for the pasta is boiling, add the pasta until the top is lightly browned and the cheese melted, about 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
INSTANT POT FAJITAS
- 1 1/2 pounds beef top sirloin steak, cut into thin strips
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 large sweet red pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 8 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed
- Optional toppings, such as sliced avocadoand jalapeno peppers, shredded cheddarcheese and chopped tomatoes
In a bowl, toss steak with cumin, salt, chili powder and red pepper flakes. Select saute setting on a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add oil. When oil is hot, brown meat in batches and remove. Add water, lemon juice and garlic to cooker; stir to loosen any browned bits. Press cancel. Return beef to cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 20 minutes. Allow pressure to naturally release for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Remove steak with slotted spoon; keep warm. Add red pepper and onion to cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 5 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Serve vegetables and steak with tortillas and desired toppings.
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER AVOCADO PUDDING
- 1 1/2 ripe avocados
- 1 large ripe banana
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder
- 1/2 cup salted creamy or crunchy peanut butter, plus more for topping.
- 1/2 sweetener of choice, such as maple syrup, agave, date paste or honey (amount will vary with preferred sweetness)
- 1/4 cup almond milk or other non-dairy milk (slightly more if using dates)
- Coconut whipped cream
Add all ingredients except coconut whip into a food processor and blend until creamy and smooth. Add more dairy-free milk to think/help blend. Add more cocoa powder for a richer chocolate flavor. Add more sweetener of choice to enhance sweetness. Divide between 6 small serving glasses, cover with plastic wrap (pressing the plastic wrap down on the pudding to prevent a skin from forming) and chill for a few hours or overnight. Before serving, top with coconut whipped cream and drizzle of salted peanut butter. Leftovers will keep in the fridge for up to a few days, though best when fresh. Makes 6 servings.
FROZEN PINA COLADA COCKTAIL
- 2 ounces light rum
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- 1 ounce cream of coconut
- 1/4 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 1/2 cups ice
- Pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry, for garnish
Combine all of the ingredients in a blender, including 1 1/2 cups of ice and blend until smooth. Pour into a chilled hurricane glass. Garnish with maraschino cherry and pineapple wedge.
