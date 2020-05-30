SEVEN-LAYER TEX-MEX DIP
- 1 (15-19 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 green onions, finely chopped
- 1 (2.25 oz.) can sliced ripe black olives, rinsed and
- drained
- 2 ripe medium avocados
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 cup mild to medium salsa
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 4 oz. (1 cup) Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 Tablespoons finely chopped red onion
- Tortilla chips
In medium bowl combine beans, 3 Tablespoons salsa, half of green onions and garlic. Mash until well combined, but still slightly chunky. Spread in bottom of 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle cheese over bean mixture, then spread with remaining salsa and sprinkle with olives. Bake in preheated 350° oven until hot, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, cute each avocado in half and remove each pit. With spoon, scoop flesh for peel into same medium bowl. Mash avocados until slightly chunky. Stir in 1/4 cup cilantro, red onion, lime juice and salt. Spoon avocado mixture over hot dip; spread sour cream on top. Sprinkle with remaining green onions and remaining cilantro. Serve with chips.
FIRECRACKER PARTY MIX
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 4 Tablespoons butter or margarine
- 1/2 - 1 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
- 1 (12 oz.) package oven-toasted corn cereal squares
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 12 cups popped corn (about 1/3 cup unpopped)
- 1 (8-10 oz.) package thin pretzel sticks
In 1-quart saucepan combine Worcestershire sauce, butter, brown sugar, salt and cayenne; heat over low heat, stirring often until butter has melted. Place half of each of popped corn, cereal and pretzels in large roasting pan; toss with half of Worcestershire/butter mixture. Bake popcorn mixture in preheated 350° oven for 30 minutes, stirring one halfway through baking. Cool mixture in very large bowl or on surface covered with waxed paper. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Makes about 25 cups.
CHEF’S SALAD
- 10 cups bite-size pieces assorted salad greens (such as romaine, endive, escarole or red leaf)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 4 oz. Swiss cheese, cut into long thin strips
- 2 carrots, peeled and coarsely shredded
- 1/2 cup sliced radishes
- 4 oz. smoked or baked ham, cut into long, thin strips
- 2 hard-cooked large eggs, peeled and quartered
- 1/2 cup sliced peeled cucumbers
- French vinaigrette, blue cheese or thousand island dressing
In large serving bowl, toss greens with 1/3 cup salad dressing and salt. Decoratively arrange ham, cheese, egg, carrots, red onion and cucumbers on top. Serve with remaining dressing alongside.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 6 Tablespoons plus 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup cold butter or margarine, cut into pieces
- 2/3 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 8 cups strawberries
- 1 cup whipping cream
In medium bowl, combine flour, 3 Tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt. With pastry blender or 2 knives used scissor-fashion, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk just until mixture forms soft dough that leaves side of bowl. On lightly floured surface, knead dough 10 times. Pat dough evenly in greased 8-inch round cake pan; sprinkle with 1 Tablespoon sugar. Bake in preheated 425° oven until golden, 20-22 minutes. Reserve 4 whole strawberries for garnish; hull remaining berries and cut in half. Toss with 1/3 cup sugar until all sugar has dissolved. Carefully cut shortcake in half horizontally. Beat cream until soft peaks form, beat in 2 Tablespoons sugar. Placing bottom of shortcake, cut side up, on plate, top with half of the strawberry mixture and half of whipped cream. Place remaining layer, cut side down over berry mixture. Spoon remaining berry mixture over cake, then remaining whipped cream. Garnish with whole strawberries. Makes 10 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.