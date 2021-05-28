RHUBARB BARS
- 3 cups fresh or frozen, unsweetened, sliced rhubarb
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups quick-cooking rolled oats
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup shortening
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
- Chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan; set aside. For filling: In a medium saucepan, combine rhubarb, the 1 cup granulated sugar and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the 1/2 cup granulated sugar and the 2 Tablespoons floyr. Stir into rhubarb mixture. Cook and stir about 1 minute more or until thick. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the 1 1/2 cups flour, oats, brown sugar and baking soda. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts. Reserve 1 cup of the crumb mixture. Press remaining crumb mixture into the bottom of prepared pan. Evenly rhubarb mixture on top. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture and additional chopped nuts, if desired. Bake in a 375° oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top is golden. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Makes 45 bars.
OLD-FASHIONED RHUBARB CAKE
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups rhubarb, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, cream butter and 1 cup sugar. Add egg; beat well. Combine buttermilk/vanilla to the creamed mixture. Stir in rhubarb. Spread in greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Combine the remaining sugar with cinnamon; sprinkle over batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. For topping, combine all ingredients; pour over individual squares.
RHUBARB CRISP
For the filling
- 4 1/2 cups sliced rhubarb (about 6 stalks)
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
For the topping
- 6 Tablespoons melted butter
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ginger
Preheat oven to 375°. In a 10-inch skillet or in a square baking dish, toss rhubarb with filling ingredients until evenly incorporated. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, oats, pecans, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and ginger. Use your hands to incorporate melted butter into flour mixture until mixture has pea-sized clumps. Scatter topping over rhubarb mixture and bake until rhubarb is bubbling and topping is golden, about 45 minutes.
RHUBARB ICE CREAM
- 13 ounces rhubarb, chopped
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice (or more to taste)
Custard
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1 large egg
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or vanilla bean)
Stir together the rhubarb, sugar, lemon juice and a splash of water in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Let cook for about 15 minutes, stirring often, until some of the liquid has evaporated and the rhubarb is thick and soft. Be careful not to let it scorch on the bottom of the pan. Let the compote cool slightly, then puree in a blender or food processor until smooth. Chill until cold. Meanwhile, make the custard by whisking together the egg yolks, sugar and milk, making sure to break up the eggs completely. Heat the cream in a medium heavy bottomed saucepan until it starts to steam and small bubbles form around the edge. Drizzle the hot cream into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the whole thing back into the pan and heat on medium, stirring constantly, until the mixture just starts to thicken. Do not bring it to a boil. Strain the mixture through a sieve, stir in the vanilla and let cool. Chill until cold. Mix the cold rhubarb with the cold custard sauce and thoroughly blend. Pour into ice cream maker and churn according to instructions. Spread the soft ice cream into a container and freeze until scoopable. Makes 1 quart.
