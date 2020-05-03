RHUBARB CRUMB PIE
- 2 cups rhubarb, in chunks
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 unbaked pie shell
Crumb mixture:
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Mix egg, flour, sugar and vanilla. Stir into rhubarb and put into unbaked pie shell. Top with crumb mixture. Bake for 15 minutes at 425°, then at 350° for 30 minutes. (from Cooking in Amish Country)
RHUBARB SAUCE
- 4 cups pink rhubarb, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
- 3 cups sugar
This needs to be made in early summer when the rhubarb is young and tender. Make enough to freeze to make it last throughout winter. Never add water to rhubarb as it makes its own juice. Mix fruit and sugar in a large shallow enamel pan, not more than half full. Bake in a 350° oven until fruit it tender but not mushy — about 1 hour. Eat warm as is, serve on ice cream or mixed with plain yogurt (4 cups diced rhubarb makes about 4 servings sauce).
BLUEBERRY RHUBARB JAM
- 1 cup water
- 5 cups sugar
- 2 (3 oz.) packages raspberry gelatin
- 5 cups rhubarb, cut up
- 1 can blueberry pie filling
Cook rhubarb and water until tender. Add sugar, cook a few minutes longer, stirring constantly. Add pie filling, cook 5-8 minutes. Remove from heat. Add gelatin, stir until dissolved. Pour in jars and freeze.
RHUBARB DESSERT
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 2 cups flour
Combine and mix like pie crust. Place in 9-by-13-inch pan and bake for 15 minutes at 350°.
- 5 cups rhubarb, cut up
- 6 egg yolks, well beaten (save whites)
- 1 cup half-and-half (milk can be used)
- 5 Tablespoons flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Place rhubarb on crust. Mix rest of ingredients together and pour over rhubarb. Bake at 375° for 40 minutes.
Meringue:
- 6 egg whites
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat egg whites, gradually add sugar and vanilla. Beat until stiff peaks form. Place over baked rhubarb mixture and lightly brown in 375° oven.
RHUBARB DESSERT
- 20-25 graham crackers
- 6 cups rhubarb, cut up
- 1 small container whipped topping
- 3/4 cup water
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 3 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4-1/2 cup margarine
- 3/4 bag small marshmallows
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 large package instant vanilla pudding
Crush crackers and melt margarine; mix together. Layer bottom of 13-by-9-inch baking pan with crumbs; reserve 1/4 of the crumbs for top. In saucepan cook rhubarb with cornstarch, sugar and water and boil for about 3 minutes. Pour over crumbs and chill for 1 hour. Mix marshmallows and whipped topping and pour over rhubarb mixture. Then mix instant pudding with milk and put over marshmallow mixture. Sprinkled reserved crumbs on top of pudding mixture. Chill overnight.
RHUBARB CRUNCH
1 cup flour
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
3/4 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon cinnamon
4 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb, cut up
Topping:
1 cup sugar
2 Tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine flour, oatmeal, brown sugar, cinnamon and melted butter. Mix until crumbly. Press half into an ungreased 9-inch square pan. Cover with rhubarb. For topping, combine sugar and cornstarch in saucepan. Add water. Cook until bubbly and starts to thicken. Cook for 2 minutes more; stir in vanilla. Pour over rhubarb. Top with remaining crumb mixture. Bake at 350° for 50-60 minutes (from Recipes Direct to You From All of Us).
