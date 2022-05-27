GRILLED HALLOUMI SALAD
- 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 1/2 teaspoon za’atar (herb mixture)
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 clove garlic, grated or finely chopped
- 5 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 12 ounces Halloumi cheese, slicked 1/2-inch thick
- 2 hearts Romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 English cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted and halved
Whisk vinegar, lemon juice, za’atar, salt, pepper and garlic in a large bowl. Whisk in 4 Tablespoons oil. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high. Add remaining 1 Tablespoon oil and swirl to coat. Working in batches, add cheese in a single layer and cook, flipping once, until browned, about 30 seconds per side. Add lettuce, chickpeas, cucumber, onion and olives to dressing and toss to combine. Divide among plates and top with cheese. Makes 4 servings.
COCONUT MILK STRAWBERRY-BANANA POPS
- 1 (13.6 oz.) can coconut milk
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, chopped, divided
- 1 medium banana, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- 12 freezer pop molds or 12 (3 oz.) paper cups and wooden pop sticks
Place coconut milk, 1 1/2 cups strawberries, banana and syrup in a blender; cover and process until smooth. Divide remaining strawberries among 12 molds or paper cups. Pour pureed mixture into molds or cups, filling 3/4 full. Top molds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through foil. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours. Makes 12 servings.
SAMBUSA
- 1 (14 oz.) package spring roll wrappers
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 leek, chopped
- 2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons ground cardamom
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon water or as needed
- 1 quart olive oil for frying
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, leek and garlic and cook, stirring until the onions are transparent. Add ground beef and cook until about halfway done. Season with cumin, cardamom, salt and pepper. Mix well and continue cooking until beef has browned. In a small dish or cup, mix together the flour and water to make a thin paste. Using one wrapper at a time, fold into the shape of a cone. Fill the cone with the meat mixture, close the top and seal with the paste. Repeat until wraps or filling are used up. Heat the oil to 365° in a deep fryer or deep heavy pot. There should be enough oil to submerge the wraps. Fry the sambusa a few at a time until golden brown. Remove carefully to drain on paper towels. Makes 2 dozen.
POTATO AND CHEESE PIEROGI
- 6 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 pinch salt
- Water as needed
- 5 pounds potatoes, peeled
- 1 pound processed cheese, cubed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Onion salt to taste
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender, but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain. Combine flour, eggs and salt. Mix in a little water at a time until dough is somewhat stiff. Roll dough in small sections about 1/4-inch thick. Using a large biscuit cutter or drinking glass, make circle cuts. To make filling: Mix together potatoes, cheese, salt, pepper and onion salt. Fill each with 1 to 2 Tablespoons of the potato mixture, fold over and seal edges. To cook, bring a large pot of water to boil, carefully dropping in one at a time; stir once. They are done with they float to the top. Makes 20 dozen (60 servings).
ICED TEA
- 8 cups water, divided
- 6 bags black tea
- 1/3 cup sugar, optional, adjust to taste
In a saucepan, bring half of the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add tea bags. Allow the tea bags to steep for 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags from the water. If you prefer sweet tea, add the sugar or your preferred sweetener to the tea while it’s still hot and stir until dissolved. Makes 6 servings (1/2 gallon).
BLUEBERRY & ORANGE INFUSED WATER
- 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 orange, cut into thin slices
- Sparkling or regular water
- Ice
Fill a glass, bottle, mason jar, pitcher or carafe with ice, blueberries and orange. Fill to top with water. Enjoy immediately. Refill with more water and ice until fruit flavor is gone. Makes 1 quart, plus refills.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
