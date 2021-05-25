Record's Recipe Corner

CASHEW BEEF STIR-FRY

  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 cups cold water
  • 4 Tablespoons soy sauce, divided
  • 1 bunch broccoli, chopped
  • 3 medium carrots, julienned
  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 1 pound boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into thin strips
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 medium green peppers, cut into strips
  • 2 medium sweet red peppers, cut into strips
  • 2 medium onions, halved and sliced
  • 1 yellow summer squash, sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups salted cashews
  • Hot cooked rice

In a bowl, combine the cornstarch, water and 2 Tablespoons soy sauce until smooth; set aside. In a very large skillet or wok, stir-fry broccoli and carrots in 1 Tablespoon oil until vegetables begin to soften. Add the beef, garlic, pepper and remaining soy sauce; stir-fry until meat is no longer pink. Remove and keep warm. In the same pan, stir-fry the green and red peppers, onions and squash in remaining oil until crisp-tender. Return beef to the pan. Stir cornstarch mixture and add to the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cashews. Serve with rice. Makes 7 servings.

GRANDMA’S POTATO SALAD

  • 6 pounds medium red potatoes
  • Water

Dressing

  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 3/4 cup Miracle Whip

Salad

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 hard-cooked eggs, sliced
  • Paprika

Place potatoes in stockpot and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain. When cool enough to handle, peel and slice potatoes; cool completely. For dressing, in the top of a double boiler or metal bowl over barely simmering water, heat water, butter and vinegar until butter is melted. In a small bowl, beat eggs; add sugar and cornstarch. Add to butter mixture; cook and stir for 5-7 minutes or until thickened. Transfer to a large bowl; cool completely. In a small bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form. Stir Miracle Whip into cooled dressing mixture; fold in whipped cream. Stir in onion, green onions, salt and pepper. Add potatoes; toss lightly to combine. Refrigerate, covered, until chilled. To serve, top with hard-cooked eggs; sprinkle with paprika. Makes 24 servings (3/4 cup each).

HERB HAPPY GARLIC BREAD

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons minced fresh basil or 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh parsley
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 French bread baguette
  • 4 ounces crumbled goat cheese

In a small bowl, mix butter, cheese, basil, parsley and garlic until blended. Cut baguette crosswise in half; cut each piece lengthwise in half. Spread cut sides with butter mixture. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake, uncovered, at 425° for 7 to 9 minutes or until lightly toasted. Sprinkle with goat cheese; bake 1 to 2 minutes longer or until goat cheese is softened. Cut into slices. Makes 12 servings.

CREAMED POTATOES AND PEAS

  • 1 pound small red potatoes
  • 2 1/2 cups frozen peas
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1 green onion, sliced
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups milk
  • Dash pepper

Scrub and quarter potatoes; place in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Add peas; cook 5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender. Meanwhile, in another large saucepan, melt butter. Add onion; saute until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until blended; gradually add the milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Drain potatoes and peas; toss with sauce. Makes 6 servings.  

ROOT BEER CUP CAKES

  • 1 package (18.5 oz.) butter recipe golden cake mix
  • 4 teaspoons root beer concentrate, divided
  • 1 (12 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • Vanilla ice cream

Prepare and bake cupcakes according to package directions, adding 2 teaspoons root beer concentrate when mixing batter. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.  In a small bowl, mix whipped topping and remaining 2 teaspoons root beer concentrate until blended; spread over cupcakes. Serve with vanilla ice cream. Makes 24 servings.

    If you have a recipe you’d like to share -

please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com

