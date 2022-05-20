TOMATO GNOCCHI KEBABS
For the salsa verde
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup fresh basil
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons capers
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 anchovy fillets
- 1 clove garlic
- Kosher salt
For the kebabs
- 1 (12 oz.) package fresh gnocchi (Italian potato dumplings)
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 2 small red onions, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Make the salsa verde: In a food processor, combine parsley, basil, oil, capers, lemon juice, anchovies and garlic. Blend until smooth, season to taste with salt and chill until ready to serve. Make the kebabs: Preheat grill to medium-high for 3 minutes and soak skewers in a shallow pan filled with water for 10 minutes to prevent scorching. In a large bowl, toss gnocchi, tomatoes, onions and oil until coated. Season with salt and pepper, then thread gnocchi, tomatoes and onions onto the soaked skewers. Grill the kebabs, flipping halfway through, until the tomatoes are blistered and the gnocchi is browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer the kebabs to a platter, drizzle with salsa verde and serve. Makes 4 servings.
SURF ‘N TURF FOIL PACKS
- 1/2 pound sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1/2 pound shrimp, cleaned and deveined
- 2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces
- 1 cup grape tomatoes
- 1 small red onion, cut into thick slices
- 1 lime, sliced into wedges
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 Tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1Tablespoon fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
Heat grill to high. Cut 4 sheets of foil, about 12 inches long. Divide steak, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, onion, lime and garlic between each foil pack. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with Old Bay, fresh thyme, cumin and black pepper. Fold each foil pack crosswise over to completely cover the food mixture. Roll top and bottom edges to seal. Place foil packs on the grill and cook until shrimp is cooked through and steak is finished to your desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Garnish with parsley and serve with lime wedges. Makes 4 servings.
CABBAGE COLESLAW
- 1 medium head cabbage, shredded
- 1 large red onion, diced
- 1 cup grated carrots
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon dry mustard
- Black pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine cabbage, onion, carrots and celery. Sprinkle with 1 cup sugar and mix well. In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, oil, salt, dry mustard and pepper. Bring to a boil. Pour hot dressing over cabbage mixture and mix well. Makes 20 servings.
STRAWBERRY SORBET SENSATION
- 2 cups strawberry sorbet, softened if necessary
- 1 cup cold fat-free milk
- 1 (1 oz.) package sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 (8 oz.) carton frozen reduced-fat whipped topping, thawed
- Sliced fresh strawberries
Line an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap. Spread sorbet onto bottom of pan; place in freezer 15 minutes. In a bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix, 2 minutes. Let stand until soft-set, about 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping; spread over sorbet. Freeze, covered, 4 hours or overnight. Remove from freezer 10-15 minutes before serving. Invert dessert onto a serving plate; remove plastic wrap. Cut into slices. Serve with strawberries. Makes 8 servings.
BEST EVER VANILLA ICE CREAM
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 2 cups 2% milk
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 vanilla bean
- 6 large egg yolks
In a large heavy saucepan, combine cream, milk, sugar and salt. Split vanilla bean in half lengthwise. With a sharp knife, scrape seeds into pan; add bean. Heat cream mixture over medium heat until bubbles form around sides of pan, stirring to dissolve sugar. In a small bowl, whisk a small amount of the hot mixture into the egg yolks; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook over low heat until mixture is just thick enough to coat a metal spoon and temperature reaches 180°, stirring constantly. Do not allow to boil. Immediately transfer to a bowl. Place bowl in a pan of ice water. Stir gently and occasionally for 2 minutes; discard vanilla bean. Press waxed paper onto surface of mixture. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Fill cylinder of ice cream maker two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions (refrigerate remaining mixture until ready to freeze). Transfer ice cream to a freezer container; freeze until firm, 4 - 6 hours. Repeat with remaining mixture. Makes 4.5 cups.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
