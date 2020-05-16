TUNA SANDWICH CASSEROLE
- 12 slices bread
- 1 1/2 cups chopped celery
- 3 Tablespoons butter or margarine, softened
- 2 (6 oz.) cans tuna, drained and flaked
- 3/4 cup chopped sweet green pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 4 eggs
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing
- 2 cups milk
- 1 (10 3/4 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
Trim crusts from bread slices. Spread a side of six of the bread slices with half of the butter. Place bread slices, buttered side up, over bottom of a greased 3-quart rectangular baking dish, trimming bread slices to fit. Set aside. In large bowl, stir to combine. Spread tuna mixture over bread slices in baking dish. Spread remaining butter over a side of each of remaining bread slices. Place slices, buttered side up, over the tuna mixture, trimming slices as necessary. In large bowl, use wire whisk, beat eggs. Stir in milk and undiluted soup; mix well. Carefully pour soup mixture evenly over the bread and tuna layers in baking dish. Cover and chill in refrigerator overnight. Bake casserole, uncovered, in preheated 350° oven about one hour or until top of casserole is golden brown.
PORK BARBECUE
- 4 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes withexcess fat trimmed
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2-1 teaspoon bottled hot pepper sauce
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup Ketchup
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 16 toasted hamburger buns, hot dog buns or cornbread squares
In large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine pork cubes and 2 cups water; bring to boiling, then reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for one hour. ,Meanwhile in a 2-quart saucepan, combine other ingredients (except) buns; bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for one hour, stirring occasionally. Drain pork. Place about 1/4 of the meat at a time in a food processor bowl; cover and process just until meat is shredded. Return meat to pan, then add the sauce. Heat and stir until warmed through. Spoon mixture onto buns and serve. Makes 16 servings.
PIZZA POPOVER PIE
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1 cup chopped sweet green pepper
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
- 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup flour
- 1 (1 1/2 oz.) envelope spaghetti sauce mix
- 1 cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon cooking oil
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
In 12-inch skillet cook and stir ground beef, green pepper and onion until meat is browned, drain. Add tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce mix, garlic powder and oregano to meat mixture; mix well. Bring mixture to boil. Remove from heat. Immediately spoon sauce mixture into a 3-quart round casserole. Sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese. In medium bowl, stir together flour, milk, eggs and oil; mix well. Transfer batter to glass measuring cup. Carefully pour popover batter over Mozzarella cheese in casserole. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake in preheated 400° oven about 25 minutes or until light brown and set. (Note: For a Mexican taste, substitute taco seasoning mix for spaghetti sauce mix, and Cheddar or Monterey Jack for the Mozzarella cheese). Makes 6 servings.
GOLDEN CARROT MUFFINS
- 1 cup grated carrots
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 egg plus 1 egg yolk, beaten
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
In bowl, combine carrots, flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, spices and salt. In another bowl, combine beaten egg and egg yolk and salt. Add egg mixture to flour mixture, mixing only until combined. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake in greased or papered muffin tins 35 minutes or until muffins test done in centers. Cool in tins on wire rack five minutes before removing. Makes one dozen.
