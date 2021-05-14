STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
- 1/2 cup fat-free cream cheese (about 5 ounces)
- 2 Tablespoons apricot or strawberry spreadable fruit
- 8 1-inch slices French bread
- 2 egg whites, lightly beaten
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 3/4 cup fat-free milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/8 teaspoon apple pie spice
- 1/2 cup apricot or strawberry spreadable fruit
- Nonstick cooking spray
In a small bowl, stir together cream cheese and the 2 Tablespoons spreadable fruit. Using a serrated knife, cut a pocket in top crust of each bread slice. Fill pockets evenly with cream cheese mixture. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg whites, egg, milk, vanilla and apple pie spice. Lightly coat a nonstick griddle with cooking spray. Heat griddle over medium heat. Dip stuffed bread slices into egg mixture, coating both sides. Place bread slices on hot griddle and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the 1/2 cup spreadable fruit until melted, stirring frequently. Spoon over French toast. Makes 8 slices.
SUMMER VEGETABLE PILAF
- 1 (14 oz.) can vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (1 medium)
- 1/2 cup dry lentils, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cup uncooked long grain white rice
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
- 1 1/2 cups small fresh broccoli florets, sliced zucchini or yellow summer squash, and/or fresh snow or sugar
- 1 medium carrot, cut into thin strips
- 1/2 small eggplant, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 cup chopped roma tomato (3 medium)
- 1/4 cup snipped fresh basil
- 1/4 cup finely shredded Asiago or Parmesan cheese (1 ounce)
In a large saucepan, combine broth, onion, lentils, rice, water and lemon peel. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, adding broccoli and carrot during the last 3 to 5 minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the eggplant and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until the eggplant is soft. Remove lentil mixture from heat; let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Carefully stir in the eggplant mixture, tomato and basil. Sprinkle with Asiago cheese. Makes 4 servings.
SWEET BARBECUE CHICKEN KABOBS
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 cups 1 1/2-inch fresh pineapple chunks
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 3 Tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
Soak wooden skewers in water 30 minutes before using. Wrap ends with foil before grilling to help prevent them from burning. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Using 8 long wooden skewers (2, side-by-side, for each kabob), thread chicken alternately with pineapple and peppers onto skewers to make 4 kabobs. Mix barbecue sauce and juice concentrate; brush some of the sauce mixture onto kabobs. Grill 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, turning and brushing occasionally with the remaining sauce mixture. Makes 4 servings.
STRAWBERRY WHIPPED SENSATION
- 4 cups strawberries, divided
- 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 (8 oz.) tub whipped topping, thawed, divided
- 8 Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies
- 1 Tablespoon butter, melted
Shape foil onto outside of 8-by-4-inch loaf pan. Line inside of pan with shaped foil, with ends extending over sides of pan. Mash 2 cups of strawberries in a large bowl. Stir in condensed milk and lemon juice. Stir 2 cups of whipped topping into the strawberry mixture. Pour into prepared pan. Finely chop cookies. Combine cookies and butter. Spoon over whipped topping mixture in pan. Cover cookie mixture with ends of foil and gently press cookie mixture into whipped topping mixture. Freeze 6 hours or until firm. Invert dessert onto a serving plate when ready to serve; remove pan and foil. Spread remaining whipped topping onto top and sides of dessert. Slice remaining 2 cups straberries; arrange on dessert. Store leftovers in freezer. Makes 12 servings.
LEMON CURD TARTLETS
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1 (1.9 oz.) package frozen miniature phyllo tart shells, thawed
- Fresh raspberries
- Mint leaves
- Sweetened whipped cream, optional
In a small heavy saucepan over medium heat, whisk eggs, sugar, lemon juice and peel until blended. Add butter; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture thickened and coats the back of metal spoon. Transfer to a small bowl; cool for 10 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Just before servng, spoon lemon curd into tart shells. Garnish with raspberries, mint and cream. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes 15 tartlets.
