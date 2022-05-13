SOUTHERN POTATO SALAD
- 5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 6 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1/4 cup chopped sweet pickles
- 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- Salt and pepper to taste
Place potatoes in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, until tender, 10-15 minutes. Drain; refrigerate until cold, before cubing. Add eggs, onions and pickles; toss well. Stir in mustard, celery seed and mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper; mix well. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 8 servings.
CAJUN BOIL ON THE GRILL
- 1 (20 oz.) package refrigerated red potato wedges
- 2 salmon fillets (6 ounces each), halved
- 3/4 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined
- 1/2 pound summer sausage, cubed
- 2 medium ears sweet corn, halved
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoons seafood seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 medium lemon, cut into 4 wedges
Divide potatoes, salmon, shrimp, sausage and corn among four pieces of heavy-duty foil (about 18-by-12-inch rectangles). Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with seasonings. Squeeze lemon juice over top; place squeezed wedges in packets. Fold foil around mixture, sealing tightly. Grill, covered, over medium heat 12-15 minutes or until fish begins to flake easily with a fork, shrimp turn pink and potatoes are tender. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape. Makes 4 servings.
AMBROSIA SALAD
- 1 (15 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 (8 oz.) can pineapple tidbits, drained
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 1 cup sour cream
In a large bowl, combine the oranges, pineapple, marshmallows and coconut. Add sour cream and toss to mix. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Makes 4 servings.
PISTACHIO MALLOW SALAD
- 1 (16 oz.) carton whipped topping
- 1 (3.4 oz.) package instant pistachio pudding mix
- 6 to 7 drops green food coloring, optional
- 3 cups miniature marshmallows
- 1 (20 oz.) can pineapple tidbits, undrained
- 1/2 cup chopped pistachios or walnuts
- Additional whipped topping, optional
In a large bowl, combine whipped topping, pudding mix and food coloring, if desired. Fold in the marshmallows and pineapple. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Just before serving, top with additional whipped topping. If desired, sprinkle with nuts. Makes 12 servings.
ITALIAN SPIRAL MEAT LOAF
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup pizza sauce, divided
- 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
- 1/2 pound sliced deli ham
- 2 cups shredded part-skin mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1 (6 oz.) jar sliced mushrooms, drained
Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, 3/4 cup pizza sauce, bread crumbs, onion, green pepper, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper. Crumble beef and sausage over mixture and mix well. On a piece of parchment, pat beef mixture into a 12-by-10-inch rectangle. Layer the ham, 1 1/2 cups cheese and mushrooms over beef mixture to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side and peeling parchment away as you roll. Seal seam and ends. Place seam side down in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; brush with remaining pizza sauce. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake until no pink remains and a thermometer reads 160°, 15-20 minutes longer. Using 2 large spatulas, carefully transfer meat loaf to a serving platter. Makes 12 servings.
PEACH BLUEBERRY COBBLER
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 cups sliced peeled fresh peaches
- 1 cup blueberries
Topping:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup 2% milk
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
Preheat oven to 375°. In a saucepan, combine the first 5 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes; stir in fruit. Pour into a 2-quart baking dish. For topping, in a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk and butter. Spread over fruit mixture. Bake until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45-50 minutes. Serve warm. Makes 6 servings.
