SOUTHERN POTATO SALAD

  • 5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 6 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 1/4 cup chopped sweet pickles
  • 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • Salt and pepper to taste    

Place potatoes in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, until tender, 10-15 minutes. Drain; refrigerate until cold, before cubing. Add eggs, onions and pickles; toss well. Stir in mustard, celery seed and mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper; mix well. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 8 servings.

CAJUN BOIL ON THE GRILL

  • 1 (20 oz.) package refrigerated red potato wedges
  • 2 salmon fillets (6 ounces each), halved
  • 3/4 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined
  • 1/2 pound summer sausage, cubed
  • 2 medium ears sweet corn, halved
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1  teaspoons seafood seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 medium lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Divide potatoes, salmon, shrimp, sausage and corn among four pieces of heavy-duty foil (about 18-by-12-inch rectangles). Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with seasonings. Squeeze lemon juice over top; place squeezed wedges in packets. Fold foil around mixture, sealing tightly. Grill, covered, over medium heat 12-15 minutes or until fish begins to flake easily with a fork, shrimp turn pink and potatoes are tender. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape. Makes 4 servings.

AMBROSIA SALAD

  • 1 (15 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1 (8 oz.) can pineapple tidbits, drained
  • 1 cup miniature marshmallows
  • 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • 1  cup sour cream

In a large bowl, combine the oranges, pineapple, marshmallows and coconut. Add sour cream and toss to mix. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Makes 4 servings.

PISTACHIO MALLOW SALAD

  • 1 (16 oz.) carton whipped topping
  • 1 (3.4 oz.) package instant pistachio pudding mix
  • 6 to 7 drops green food coloring, optional
  • 3 cups miniature marshmallows
  • 1 (20 oz.) can pineapple tidbits, undrained
  • 1/2 cup chopped pistachios or walnuts
  • Additional whipped topping, optional

In a large bowl, combine whipped topping, pudding mix and food coloring, if desired. Fold in the marshmallows and pineapple. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Just before serving, top with additional whipped topping. If desired, sprinkle with nuts. Makes 12 servings.

ITALIAN SPIRAL MEAT LOAF

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup pizza sauce, divided
  • 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium green pepper, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
  • 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
  • 1/2 pound sliced deli ham
  • 2 cups shredded part-skin mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1 (6 oz.) jar sliced mushrooms, drained

Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, 3/4 cup pizza sauce, bread crumbs, onion, green pepper, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper. Crumble beef and sausage over mixture and mix well. On a piece of parchment, pat beef mixture into a 12-by-10-inch rectangle. Layer the ham, 1 1/2 cups cheese and mushrooms over beef mixture to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side and peeling parchment away as you roll. Seal seam and ends. Place seam side down in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; brush with remaining pizza sauce. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake until no pink remains and a thermometer reads 160°, 15-20 minutes longer. Using 2 large spatulas, carefully transfer meat loaf to a serving platter. Makes 12 servings.

PEACH BLUEBERRY COBBLER

  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 cups sliced peeled fresh peaches
  • 1 cup blueberries

Topping:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup 2% milk
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened

Preheat oven to 375°. In a saucepan, combine the first 5 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes; stir in fruit. Pour into a 2-quart baking dish. For topping, in a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk and butter. Spread over fruit mixture. Bake until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45-50 minutes. Serve warm. Makes 6 servings.

