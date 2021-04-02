INSTANT POT SPLIT PEA SOUP WITH HAM
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 1 ham bone (a smoked ham hock or 6 ounces diced deli ham)
- 1 pound dry split peas, sorted and rinsed
- 6 cups low sodium chicken stock/broth
- 2 bay leaves
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- Chopped fresh parsley for garnish, optional
Turn pressure cooker to the “saute” settling. Melt butter (3 Tablespoons) and saute onion, celery and carrots for about 5 minutes, until softened. Add the split peas, chicken stock (6 cups), ham bone (or hock or 6 ounces diced cooked ham) and the 2 bay leaves. Turn off the “saute” function. Cover pressure cooker and set to manual, high pressure for 15 minutes. Allow the pressure to naturally release for 10-15 minutes. Then, quick release the pressure valve. If a ham bone or hock was used, remove it from the soup and remove the ham meat that is still attached to it. Add the ham meat back into the soup. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if necessary. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator for up to 1 week or freezer in an airtight container for up to 6 months. Makes 8 servings.
SWEET, HOT AND SOUR MEATBALLS
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup fine dry bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion (1 small)
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pound bulk pork sausage
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3/4 cup apple jelly
- 1/3 cup spicy brown mustard
- 1/3 cup whiskey or apple juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- Few dashes bottled hot pepper sauce
In a large bowl, beat eggs with a fork. Add bread crumbs, onion, milk, salt and pepper. Add sausage and beef; mix well. Shape into about 48 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-inch meatballs. Place in a shallow baking pan. Bake, uncovered, in a 375° oven about 30 minutes or until cooked through (160°F). Drain. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, stir together jelly, mustard, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce and bottled hot pepper sauce; heat and stir until jelly melts and mixture bubbles. Add meatballs, stirring gently to coat. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce thickens slightly and meatballs are coated. Makes about 48 meatballs.
STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE PIE
- 1 1/3 cup water, divided
- 1 packet strawberry Jell-O mix
- 1 container Cool Whip
- 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced
- 1 pre-made graham cracker crust
- Whipped cream
Boil 2/3 cup water; once bubbling, pour in Jell-O mix, stirring until dissolved. Remove from heat, stir in remaining 2/3 cup cool water and stir for about 12 minutes. Mix in Cool Whip, stirring just until combined, then fold in strawberries and pour into graham cracker crust. Refrigerate until firm, 4 hours, or up to overnight. Top with whipped cream just before serving. Makes 8 servings.
SLIM POTATO SALAD
- 3 pounds round red or Yukon gold potatoes
- 1 (12.3 oz.) package soft, silken-style tofu (fresh bean curd)
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup chopped celery (2 stalks)
- 3/4 cup chopped red sweet pepper (1 medium)
- 3 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped sliced green onion (4)
- 1/2 cup chopped dill pickles
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Milk or pickle juice
In a 4-quart Dutch oven, place potatoes and enough lightly salted water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are just tender. Drain well; cool slightly. Peel and cube the potatoes. Meanwhile, for dressing, in a food processor or blender, combine tofu, lemon juice, mustard, garlic and the 1 teaspoon salt. Process until smooth. With the processor running, add oil in a thin, steady stream. When necessary, stop processor and scrape down sides. Set aside. In a very large bowl, combine cubed potatoes, celery, sweet pepper, eggs, green onion and pickles. Add dressing, tossing lightly to coat. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours. Before serving, add milk or pickle juice, 1 Tablespoon at a time, to moisten salad. Makes 14 servings.
