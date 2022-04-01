MUFFIN-PAN POTATO GRATINS
- 2 medium Russet potatoes, about 3/4 pound each
- 6 Tablespoons heavy cream
- Unsalted butter, room temperature, for muffin cups
- Coarse salt and ground pepper
Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly brush 6 standard muffin cups with butter. Thinly slice potatoes. Place 2 slices in each cup and season with salt and pepper. Continue adding potatoes, seasoning every few slices, until cups are filled. Pour 1 Tablespoon heavy cream over each. Bake until potatoes are golden brown and tender when pierced with a knife, 30 to 35 minutes. Run a thin knife around each gratin. Place a baking sheet or large plate over pan and invert to release gratins. Flip right side up and serve. Makes 6 servings.
TORTELLINI SOUP WITH PEAS AND SPINACH
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 8 ounces fresh cheese tortellini
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup coarsely chopped baby spinach (about 1ounce)
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
- Finely grated Parmigiani-Reggiano, for serving
- Lemon wedges, for serving
In a pot, bring broth to a boil over high heat. Add tortellini and cook 2 minutes less than package instructions. Add peas and spinach and cook until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Serve with Parmesan and lemon wedges. Makes 2 servings.
EIGHT-LAYER DIP
- 2 cups refried beans (recipe follows) or 1 (16 oz.) can
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
- 1 (4.5 oz.) can chopped green chiles
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup shredded Romaine lettuce
- 2 scallions, white and green parts, trimmed and chopped
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
- Cilantro, for garnish
- Tortilla chips, for serving
In a bowl, combine beans, lime juice and water; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish. Top with individual layers of sour cream, cheese, chiles, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce and scallions. Garnish with cilantro. Serve with chips.
REFRIED BEANS
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 small onions, very finely chopped
- 1 dried bay leaf
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 3 (15.5 oz.) cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 2/3 cup water, plus more as needed
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
In a saucepan, heat oil over medium high. Add onions and bay leaf; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until onions are translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and chili powder; cook, stirring, until garlic is softened and mixture is fragrant, about 3 minutes. Discard bay leaf. Add two-thirds of the pinto beans and stir to coat. Add the water and mash mixture using a potato masher. Add remaining pinto beans and stir to combine; add more water, if necessary, to thin. Season with salt and water; and keep warm until ready to use.
SKILLET CORNBREAD
- 1 cup fine yellow cornmeal, preferably stone-ground
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- Vegetable oil, for pan
Preheat oven to 425°. Lightly oil an 8-inch cast-iron skillet and heat in oven. Meanwhile, whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Combine buttermilk, milk and egg in another bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to cornmeal mixture and whisk to combine. Add melted butter, whisking to incorporate. Remove skillet from oven and pour in batter (it will sizzle). Bake until dark golden around the edges and set in center, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool slightly in pan before cutting into squares or wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature.
SEARED HAM STEAK
- 2 to 2 1/2 pounds fully-cooked bone-in ham steaks
- 2 Tablespoons pure maple syrup
Lightly brush both sides of ham steaks with maple syrup. Working in two batches, sear ham in a large skillet over medium-high heat until golden brown and caramelized on both sides, about 2 to 3 minutes per side.
