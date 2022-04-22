LEMONY ASPARAGUS PASTA
- 1 pound penne pasta
- 1 pound thin asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook according to package directions, until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain. Set aside. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tablespoon oil. Cook asparagus until crispy, then season with pinch of salt. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Heat remaining 2 Tablespoons oil over medium heat. Cook onions and garlic until softened, about 5 minutes. Add heavy cream, white wine, lemon juice and zest. Bring mixture to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes. Add in salt, Parmesan and black pepper. Reduce heat to low and mix until well combined. Turn off heat and mix in pasta, asparagus and parsley until well coated. Add small amounts of pasta water until you reach desired consistency. Serve with more grated Parmesan, cracked black pepper and red pepper flakes. Makes 4 servings.
VEGETARIAN MATZO BALL SOUP
For vegetable broth
- 6 cups water
- 2 medium carrots, cut into thirds crosswise
- 2 celery stalks, cut into thirds crosswise
- 1 medium yellow onion, quartered
- 10 sprigs parsley or dill
- 4 crushed garlic cloves
- 1 dried bay leaf (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- Everything chili oil (optional)
- 2 teaspoons everything seasoning
- 2 teaspoons chili flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/4 pints vegetable oil
Matzo balls
- 4 eggs, beaten well
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil (or other neutral oil)
- 1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley or dill
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup prepared vegetable broth
- 1 cup matzo meal
- Water, for boiling matzo balls
- Cooking spray
For serving
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch rounds
- Prepared vegetable broth
- Parsley or dill, for garnish
Make vegetable broth: In a large pot with a lid over high heat, combine all broth ingredients except salt. Cover, bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to a low simmer and cook covered until vegetables are very tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Meanwhile, make chili oil (if using): In a medium heat-proof bowl, combine everything seasoning, chili flakes and fennel seeds. In a small saucepan over medium, heat oil to 225°. Pour hot oil over spices, stir and let cool. When broth is done simmering, strain it through a fine mesh strainer, discarding solids. Stir in salt until dissolved, taste and add more salt if necessary. Make matzo balls: In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, herbs, salt, pepper and vegetable broth. Fold in matzo meal until no dry spots remain, then cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours. When ready to cook, heat a large pot of salted water to a boil and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Grease the parchment with cooking spray. Using wet hands, shape the dough into balls about 1 inch in diameter and transfer to baking sheet. You should end up with around 18 balls (try to handle the dough as little as possible to avoid compacting it). Reduce heat so that the water is gently simmering. Add matzo balls to water, cover and cook until they have expanded and are firm to the touch, about 20 minutes. To test if matzo balls are done, cut one in half and check to see if the texture and color is consistent throughout. If it is dense or dark in the center, continue simmering. Meanwhile, bring vegetable broth back to a simmer. Add carrots, cover and cook until just tender, about 4 minutes. When ready to serve, add matzo balls to serving bowls and ladle over broth and carrots. Garnish with herbs and chili oil, if using. Makes 4 servings.
AMBROSIA SALAD
- 3 (20 oz.) cans crushed pineapple (drained)
- 4 (15 oz.) cans mandarin oranges (drained)
- 1 (8 oz.) containers of Cool Whip
- 1 (8 oz.) container of sour cream
- 1 (10.5 oz.) package miniature marshmallows
- 3/4 cup shredded coconut (or to taste)
Mix pineapple, mandarin oranges, Cool Whip, sour cream, marshmallows and shredded coconut together in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until flavors blend. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Tastes even better when chilled overnight. Makes 10 servings.
