WARM CITRUS FRUIT WITH BROWN SUGAR
- 2 medium red grapefruit, peeled and sectioned or 1 1/2 cups drained refrigerated grapefruit sections
- 2 medium oranges, peeled and sectioned
- 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks or one 8-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained
- 2 Tablespoons rum (optional)
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons butter, softened
Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl, combine grapefruit, oranges and pineapple. Transfer to a 1-quart broiler-safe au gratin dish or casserole. If desired, in a small saucepan, heat rum until it almost simmers. Carefully ignite with a long kitchen match and pour over fruit. Stir gently to coat until flames extinguish. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar and butter until well mixed; sprinkle over fruit. Broil about 4 inches from the heat for 5 to 6 minutes until brown sugar is bubbly and fruit is warmed. For individual servings, use four individual au gratin dishes but omit the rum option. Makes 4 servings.
FRESH FRUIT SALAD WITH CREAMY LIME TOPPING
1/2 cup light dairy sour cream
1/3 cup fat-free or light mayonnaise dressing or
salad dressing
1 teaspoon finely shredded lime peel
2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
2 Tablespoons lime juice
1 Tablespoon fat-free milk (optional)
6 cups assorted fresh fruit, such as clementine
segments, cut-up mango, raspberries, star fruit
slices, pineapple chunks, cut-up kiwifruit, and/or
halved strawberries
Lime peel (optional)
In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, mayonnaise dressing, the 1 teaspoon lime peel, powdered sugar and lime juice. If desired, stir in milk to make desired consistency. Divide fruit among 12 salad or dessert dishes. Spoon sour cream mixture over fruit. If desired, garnish with additional lime peel. If you aren’t serving 12, use 1/2 cup fruit per serving; top each serving with about 1 Tablespoon of the sour cream mixture. Cover and chill remaining sour cream mixture for up to 5 days. Makes 12 servings.
ROSEMARY POTATO FRITTATA
- 4 ounces tiny new potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices (1 cup)
- 1/4 cup chopped red or white onion
- 1/4 cup chopped red, green or yellow sweet pepper
- 1 cup refrigerated or frozen egg product, thawed or 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 teaspoon snipped fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup shredded Swiss cheese (1 ounce)
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Fresh rosemary sprigs (optional)
In a covered 6- to 7-inch nonstick skillet with flared sides, cook potatoes and onion in a small amount of boiling water for 7 minutes. Add sweet pepper. Cook, covered, for 3 to 5 minutes more or until vegetables are tender. Drain vegetables in a colander. Wipe out skillet; lightly coat the skillet with cooking spray. Return vegetables to skillet. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, rosemary, salt and black pepper. Pour over vegetables in skillet. Cook over medium heat. As egg mixture sets, run a spatula around edges of skillet, lifting egg mixture so uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking and lifting edges until egg mixture is almost set (surface will be moist). Remove skillet from heat. Sprinkle frittata with cheese. Cover and let stand for 3 to 4 minutes or until top is set and cheese is melted. Loosen edges; transfer to a serving plate. To serve, cut frittata into wedges. If desired, top each serving with a rosemary sprig. Makes 2 servings.
INSTANT POT SPRING VEGETABLE RISOTTO
- 1/2 cup chopped white onion
- 1/4 cup chopped leek
- 1 clove chopped garlic
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 cups Arborio rice
- 1 1/2 cups chopped asparagus
- 1 cup chopped mushrooms
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 Tablespoons fresh chives, to garnish
- 2 Tablespoons fresh thyme, to garnish
Press the “saute” button to warm up Instant Pot. Melt butter in warmed Instant Pot. Add onions, garlic and leeks and saute for three minutes. Add rice and saute for another three minutes or until just starting to toast. Press “cancel” to turn off the “saute” function. Add the vegetable broth, asparagus, mushrooms, lemon juice, dried oregano, dried thyme and sea salt to Instant Pot. Place the lid on the pot with vent closed. Turn to “manual” on high pressure and select 12 minutes. Once risotto finishes cooking, carefully open vent to release steam. Open the lid of the pot and stir in grated Parmesan cheese. Divide risotto between bowls and garnish with lemon zest and fresh thyme and chives. Makes 2 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.