SALTED PEANUT BUTTER PRETZEL ENERGY BALLS
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup salted pretzels, crushed
- 1/4 cup finely chopped peanuts
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1 Tablespoon chia seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3/4 cup natural peanut butter, at room temperature
- 1/3 cup pure maple syrup, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine oats, pretzels, peanuts, chocolate chips, chia seeds and salt in a large bowl. Stir peanut butter, maple syrup and vanilla together in a medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients; stir until well combined. Using 1 Tablespoon for each, shape the mixture into 32 balls. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Makes 16 servings.
CREAMY CHICKEN SKILLET WITH ITALIAN SEASONING
- 1 pound chicken cutlets
- 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/3 cup dry white wine
- 1 (15 oz.) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 2 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Sprinkle chicken with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 1 Tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°. Transfer to a plate. Add the remaining 1 Tablespoon oil, zucchini and onion to the pan. Cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and add wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, cream cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring to melt the cream cheese, for 5 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve topped with basil.
GARLIC BUTTER STEAK
- 2 Tablespoons butter, softened, divided
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 beef flat iron steak or boneless top sirloin steak (3/4 pound)
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Mix 1 Tablespoon butter with parsley, garlic and soy sauce. Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat remaining butter over medium heat. Add steak; cook until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°, medium-well 145°), 4-7 minutes per side. Serve with garlic butter.
MARSHMALLOW EASTER EGGS
- 25 cups all-purpose flour (about 8 pounds)
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tablespoons unflavored gelatin
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup light corn syrup, divided
- 3/4 cup hot water
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 pound dark chocolate candy coating, melted
- Candy coating disks, multiple colors
If not using a silicone egg mold, spread 7 cups flour in each of three 13-by-9-inch pans and 4 cups flour in 9-inch square pan. Carefully wash the egg in a mild bleach solution (1 teaspoon chlorine bleach to 1 quart warm water); dry. Press washed egg halfway into the flour to form an impression. Repeat 35 times, 2-inches apart; set aside. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over cold water; set aside. In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, 1/2 cup corn syrup and hot water. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly, until a candy thermometer reads 238° (soft-ball stage). Remove from the heat; stir in remaining corn syrup. Pour into a large bowl. Add reserved gelatin, 1 Tablespoon at a time, beating on high speed until candy is thick and has cooled to lukewarm, about 10 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Spoon lukewarm gelatin mixture into egg depressions; dust with flour. Let stand for 3-4 hours or until set. Brush excess flour off marshmallow eggs. Dip each egg in chocolate candy coating. Place flat side down on waxed paper. Let stand until set. Drizzle each colored candy coating over eggs. Makes about 3 dozen eggs.
EASTER CANDY BARK
- 1 (12 oz.) package white chocolate chips or white candy melts
- 1 cup mixture of small Easter candies (or chop larger pieces), such as Mike n Ikes, jelly beans, M&M sprinkles and Reese’s peanut butter cups
Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl in microwave (1100 watts) on high for 30 seconds. Stir well. Microwave an additional 30 seconds, then stir until smooth. Spread melted white chocolate on a large piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Immediately sprinkle candies on the chocolate and gently press down with your fingers. Let stand for 10 minutes or until firm. Break into pieces.
