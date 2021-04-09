Record's Recipe Corner

FRUIT SUNDAE CONES

  • 3/4 cup cut-up strawberries
  • 3 cups assorted cut-up fruit, such as apples, bananas, cherries, seedless red grapes, kiwi fruit, plums and/or peaches
  • 6 large waffle cones
  • 1/4 cup toasted coconut (optional)

Place strawberries in a blender; cover and blend until smooth. Place assorted fruit in a large bowl; gently toss together. Spoon fruit into cones. Drizzle with the strawberry puree. If desired, top with coconut. Serve immediately. Makes 6 cones.

CREAMY SHRIMP DIP

  • 1 pound cooked small, peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 1 (8 oz.) carton reduced-fat dairy sour cream
  • 4 teaspoons prepared horseradish (or more to taste)
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise dressing
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh dill or 2 teaspoons dried dill
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 heads endive
  • Fresh dill

Finely chop shrimp; set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together sour cream, horseradish, ketchup, mayonnaise dressing, salt, snipped fresh dill, hot pepper sauce and black pepper. Stir in shrimp. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours. Trim bottoms of endive and remove leaves, cutting ends as needed. Remove dip from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving; garnish with dill. Serve with endive. Makes 3 cups dip.

TILAPIA WITH HERBED MUSHROOM SAUCE

  • 6 (6 oz.) fresh or frozen skinless tilapia, pollack or cod fillets (1/2 to 3/4-inch thick)
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped shallot (1 medium) or sweet onion
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine or reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh chives
  • 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh parsley
  • 2 teaspoons snipped fresh thyme, or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Fresh thyme sprigs (optional)
  • Lemon slices (optional)

Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Lightly coat a shallow baking pan with cooking spray. Measure thickness of fish. Brush fish lightly with lemon juice. Place fish, skin side down, in the prepared pan. In a small bowl, stir together bread crumbs, pepper and salt. Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly onto fish. Coat fish generously with cooking spray. Measure thickness of fish. Bake, uncovered, in a 450° oven until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Allow 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish. Meanwhile, for sauce, in a large skillet cook mushrooms and shallot in hot oil over medium-high heat about 3 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir flour into skillet. Add white wine; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add chicken broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in chives, parsley and thyme. Serve sauce over fish. If desired, garnish with thyme sprigs and lemon slices. Makes 6 servings.

VEGETABLE-NOODLE SLAW

  • 6 ounces dried multigrain spaghetti or soba (buck wheat) noodles
  • 1/3 cup bottled peanut sauce
  • 1/3 cup carrot juice
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 Tablespoon salad oil
  • 1 (16 oz.) package shredded broccoli slaw mix
  • 3/4 cup shredded carrot (1 large)

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return pasta to pan. Using kitchen scissors, snip pasta into pieces. Cover and keep warm. In a small bowl, whisk together peanut sauce and carrot juice; set aside. In a wok or large nonstick skillet, cook and stir ginger in hot oil over medium-high heat for 15 seconds. Add broccoli and carrot; cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in peanut sauce mixture; cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Add pasta. Using tongs, toss to coat. Serve warm. Makes servings.  

EASY EGG-DROP SOUP

  • 1 cup finely chopped cooked chicken
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar or white wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 (14 oz.) can chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup purchased shredded carrot
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion (2)
  • 1 egg, beaten

In a small bowl, combine chicken, vinegar, soy sauce and ginger; set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine broth, carrot and green onion. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 2 minutes. Add chicken mixture; heat through. Pour beaten egg into hot chicken mixture in a thin steady stream while stirring two or three times to create shreds. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 minute. Makes 4 main-dish servings.

    If you have a recipe you’d like to share -

please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com

Tags

Load comments