PISTACHIO PUDDING DESSERT

Crust:

  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts

First layer:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese
  • 1 cup cool whip

Second layer:

  • 2 regular sized packages instant pistachio pudding mix
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1 cool whip
  • Chopped pistachios

Mix butter, flour, nuts; press into 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake  at 350° for 20 minutes. Cool. Mix powdered sugar, cream cheese and cool whip; spread on cooled crust. Beat together pudding mix and milk until thick. Spread on cream cheese layer. Top with a layer of cool whip and chopped nuts. Refrigerate.

 

SCALLOPED POTATOES

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 pounds white potatoes, sliced about 1/8-inch thick
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350°. To make the sauce, melt butter, onion and garlic over medium-low heat. Cook until onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Add flour and cook for 1-2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Combine milk and broth. Add a small amount at a time whisking to thicken. The mixture will become very thick, continue adding a little bit of liquid at a time whisking until smooth. Once all of the liquid has been added, bring to a boil over medium heat while continuing to whisk. Stir in salt and pepper and let boil 1 minute. (If cheese is desired, add cheese to the sauce — remove sauce from stove and stir in 1 1/2 to 2 cups of cheese.) Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place 1/3 of the potatoes in the bottom and season with salt and pepper. Pour 1/3 of the cream sauce over top. Repeat layers ending with cream sauce. Cover and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 35-45 minutes or until golden brown and potatoes are tender. Broil for 3-4 minutes to obtain a golden top. Allow to rest for 15 minutes before serving.  Makes 6 servings.

 

TOFU VEGETABLE SCRAMBLE

  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed, sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon mild curry powder
  • 1 pound medium, medium-firm or firm silken tofu
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, cilantro, dill and chives
  • Ground black pepper
  • Salt

Heat the oil in a medium or large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the scallions and cook, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook, stirring, until it softens, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms are tender and moist, about 5 minutes.  Add the garlic, ginger and curry powder and cook, stirring for 1 or 2 minutes, or until the mixture is fragrant. Crumble in the tofu and increase the heat to medium-high. Stir to combine, season with salt and black pepper, and continue to cook, stirring, until the tofu firms up and is heated through. Stir in the herbs. Makes 4 servings.

 

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKPEA SALAD

For the salad:

  • 2 (15 oz.) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained, or 4 cups cooked chickpeas
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf or a combination of parsley and other herbs, such as chives, tarragon, marjoram, basil and mint
  • 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 medium tomatoes, diced
  • 1/2 small red onion, sliced, soaked in cold water for 5 minutes, drained, rinsed and dried on paper towels (optional)
  • 6 kalamata olives, pitted and quartered lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

For the dressing:

  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar, champagne vinegar or sherry vinegar
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced or pureed
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds, lightly salted and crushed or coarsely ground
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt
  • Salt and ground black pepper

To make the salad: Toss together the chickpeas, herbs, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion (if using), olives and feta cheese. To make the dressing: Whisk together the lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, cumin, salt, black pepper, olive oil and yogurt. Toss with the chickpeas. Makes 4 main-course servings or 6 side-dish servings.

 

