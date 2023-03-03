BLACK BEAN SOUP

  • 3 (15 oz.) cans black beans, rinsed and drained, divided
  • 3 celery ribs with leaves, chopped
  • 1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 (14.5 oz.) cans reduced-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, undrained
  • 3 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coriander
  • 1 teaspoon Louisiana-style hot sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions

