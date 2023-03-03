3 (15 oz.) cans black beans, rinsed and drained, divided
3 celery ribs with leaves, chopped
1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
2 Tablespoons olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 (14.5 oz.) cans reduced-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, undrained
3 teaspoons ground cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons coriander
1 teaspoon Louisiana-style hot sauce
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/4 cup chopped green onions
In a small bowl, mash 1 can black beans; set aside. In a large saucepan, saute the celery, onion, red pepper and jalapeno in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the broth, tomatoes, cumin, coriander, hot sauce, pepper, bay leaf, mashed black beans and remaining whole beans. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Discard bay leaf. Stir in lime juice. Garnish each serving with 1 Tablespoon sour cream and 1 1/2 teaspoons green onions. Makes 8 servings.
PIEROGI CASSEROLE
1 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 cups 4% cottage cheese, drained
1 large egg
1/4 teaspoon onion salt
2 cups mashed potatoes (with added milk and butter)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
9 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained
Sour cream and chopped chives, optional
In a skillet, saute onion in butter until tender; set aside. In a bowl, combine cottage cheese, egg and onion salt. In another bowl, combine potatoes, 2/3 cup cheddar cheese, salt and pepper. Place 3 noodles in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Top with cottage cheese mixture and 3 more noodles. Top with potato mixture, remaining noodles and sauteed onion. Top with remaining 1/3 cup cheese. Cover and bake at 350° until heated through, 25-30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, top with chopped chives and serve with sour cream. Makes 12 servings.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD
2 large garlic cloves, divided
3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
4 cups 1-inch thick rustic white bread slices, torn into 1-to 2-inch pieces
1/2 teaspoon plus a pinch of kosher salt, divided
2 lemons, divided
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)
2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon anchovy paste (or 3 drained anchovy fillets, mashed into a paste)
Grate 1 garlic clove and place in a small microwaveable bowl; add butter and oil. Cover with a paper towel and microwave on high until butter is melted, about 1 minute. Stir to combine. Place bread pieces in a large bowl and drizzle with butter mixture, toss to coat. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Set aside. Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400° to 450° on one side or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. While grill preheats, juice 1 lemon to equal 2 Tablespoons juice; place juice in a small bowl. Grate remaining garlic clove and add to lemon juice in bowl. Whisk in mayonnaise; grated parmesan, mustard, anchovy paste and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until combined. Set aside 1/3 cup mayonnaise mixture for spreading over salmon; reserve remaining mayonnaise mixture as dressing for serving. Cut remaining lemon in half crosswise. Sprinkle salmon with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread reserved 1/3 cup mayonnaise mixture over salmon. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place salmon, skin side down, on oiled grates over unlit side of grill. Place lemon halves, cut sides down, on oil grated over lit side of grill. Grill, covered, until lemon halves are charred, salmon flakes easily and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of fillet registers 125°, 20 to 25 minutes, removing lemons from grill after about 12 minutes. As lemon halves and salmon finish grilling, transfer to a baking sheet. Add bread pieces to grates over lit side of grill; grill, uncovered, turning often, until browned and crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Scatter lettuce leaves on a large platter. using a fork, break off chunks of salmon from its skin and arrange over lettuce; discard salmon skin. Top with croutons and desired amount of dressing. Squeeze charred lemon halves over salad. Garnish with shaved parmesan, if desired. Makes 4 servings.
CUCUMBER COOLER
6 cucumber slices, preferably organic
1 teaspoon simple syrup
Fresh lime juice from 1/2 lime
7 ounces ginger ale
Ice cubes
Fill a cocktail glass with cucumber slices. Mix. Add some ice cubes. Stir in the simple syrup. Makes 1 cooler.
