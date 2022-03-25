ORECCHIETTE PASTA WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND SAGE
- 6 ounces orecchiette pasta
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1/2 small butternut squash, halved and peeled, seeds and pulp scooped and reserved, flesh cut into 1/2-inch cubes (2 cups)
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons packed fresh sage leaves
- 2/3 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese, for serving
- Coarse salt
Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water; drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium. Add squash seeds and pulp. Cook, stirring occasionally, until seeds puff and turn golden, about 10 minutes. Season with salt; transfer to a plate. Add 1 Tablespoon butter to skillet; melt. Add sage and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to another plate. Add squash cubes to skillet. Season with salt, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in pasta, 1/4 cup reserved pasta water and remaining 1/2 Tablespoon butter. Simmer until thickened slightly, about 2 minutes. Add more pasta water, a few Tablespoons at a time, until pasta is evenly coated; season with salt. Divide among bowls and top with squash seeds, sage leaves and ricotta. Drizzle with oil and serve. Makes 2 servings.
MINESTRONE WITH WINTER GREENS
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 (15.5 oz.) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
- 8 cups water
- 1 large sprig sage
- 1 (2 oz.) piece Pecorino Romano, plus more, grated, for serving
- 1 cup ditalini or other short, tubular pasta
- 4 cups shredded chicory, escarole or kale
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat a large pot over medium-high. Add oil and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is golden, 2-3 minutes. Stir in tomato paste; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add beans and wine; simmer, stirring occasionally, until liquid has thickened and wine has almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the water, sage and cheese; season with salt and black pepper. Simmer, partially covered, over medium-low until beans are tender, about 25 minutes. Raise heat and bring soup to a boil, stir in pasta and cook until al dente according to package instructions, stirring occasionally. Add greens; cook, stirring, just until wilted, about 1 minute. Serve, topped with grated cheese and red-pepper flakes, if desired. Makes 2 servings.
LENTIL SALAD
- 1/2 cup French green lentils, rinsed and picked over
- 1 garlic clove, halved lengthwise
- 1 large celery stalk, finely chopped
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
- 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon warm water
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a saucepan of water to a boil; add French green lentils and garlic. Reduce heat and simmer until lentils are crisp-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and run lentils under cold water. Discard garlic. In a bowl, toss together lentils, celery, red onion and fresh flat-leaf parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil and warm water. Drizzle over lentils and stir gently to incorporate. Season with coarse salt and freshly ground pepper. Makes 2 servings.
GARLIC BREAD
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 loaf rustic Italian bread, sliced crosswise (but notall the way through) at 1-inch intervals
- Coarse salt
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine butter, garlic and parsley in a bowl. Spread butter mixture evenly on cut sides of bread and sprinkle with salt. Wrap loaf loosely in aluminum foil. Bake until heated through and just beginning to crisp, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately. Makes 1 loaf.
DIJON POTATO SALAD
- 3/4 pound red new potatoes, scrubbed and halved (quartered if large)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
Set a steamer basket in a saucepan with 2 inches simmering water. Add red new potatoes. Cover and steam just until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. In a serving bowl, combine white wine vinegar and Dijon mustard; season with salt and pepper. Add potatoes and toss; let cool, tossing occasionally. Add extra-virgin olive oil and fresh flat-leaf parsley to potatoes. Season with salt and pepper, toss and serve. Makes 2 servings.
