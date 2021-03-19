LINGUINE WITH ZUCCHINI SAUCE
- 1 pound dried linguine
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 pounds zucchini, coarsely shredded
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
- 1/2 cup jarred Alfredo sauce
- Fresh basil leaves (optional)
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return pasta to pan; cover and keep warm. In a large skillet, cook and stir garlic in hot oil over medium-high heat about 30 seconds or until light brown. Increase heat to high. Stir in zucchini, salt and pepper. Cook and stir about 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in cheese and Alfredo sauce; heat through. Pour zucchini mixture over pasta in pan; toss to coat. If desired, garnish each serving with basil. Makes 6 servings.
ASPARAGUS STUFFED CHICKEN
- 4 skinless boneless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning mix
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 12 asparagus stalks, ends trimmed
- 1 ounce tomatoes, chopped
- 4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss)
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- Sea salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 400°. Place the chicken on a clean chopping board and sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Start cutting each chicken breast lengthwise to create pockets. Be careful not to cut all the way through. Add 3 sprigs of asparagus to a mozzarella slice; then roll it to hold them inside. Stuff the chicken breasts with it. Close the pocket with a tooth pick. Heat oil in skillet. Add in the chicken and sear it until nicely golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Bake the chicken for 15-20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
INSTANT POT JAMBALAYA
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 Tablespoon creole seasoning, or to taste
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 12 ounces Andouille sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 small bay leaves (or 1 large)
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 1 1/2 cups long grain white rice
- 2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped, to garnish
- 1/2 cup shallots, thinly sliced (optional)
- Hot sauce, to taste
Dry shrimp with a paper towel. Rub with 1 teaspoon of creole seasoning and set aside. Press “saute” (with temperature adjusted to normal or less) and add oil to inner pot of the Instant Pot. Once the oil is hot, add andouille sausage and saute until browned, about 6 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a medium bowl and set aside. Deglaze as needed with a Tablespoon of broth. Add onions, bell pepper, celery and garlic. Stir until onion is translucent. Add thyme, remaining creole seasoning, salt, Worcestershire sauce and stir to coat, about 30 seconds. Stir in chicken broth and bay leaves. Deglaze inner pot, if needed. Stir in the reserved sausage and chicken. Add the tomatoes (with the liquid) and spread out with a spatula, but don’t stir. Add the rice and gently push down (no stirring) with a spatula until immersed in the liquid. Close the lid and pressure cook on high for 7 minutes. Once completed, quick-release the pressure. Carefully stir in shrimp without allowing too much steam to escape. Close the Instant Pot and allow the shrimp to finish cooking in the residual heat for about 10 minutes (jumbo shrimp may require an additional 5 minutes). Once done, open the Instant Pot and add parsley. Gently stir the jambalaya and allow it to rest for a few minutes. Garnish with shallots, if using. Serve with hot sauce on the side. Makes 6 servings.
CRANBERRY CHEESE SPREAD
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 (16 oz.) can whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted
- Assorted crackers
In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, honey and cinnamon until smooth. Spread onto a serving dish or plate. In a bowl, stir cranberry sauce until it reaches spreading consistency; spread over cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with almonds. Cover and refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Serve with crackers. Makes 12-14 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
