BAKED RISOTTO WITH ASPARAGUS, SPINACH AND PARMESAN
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 cup arborio (risotto) rice
- 8 cups (8 to 10 ounces) spinach leaves, torn into pieces
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 1/2 cups diagonally sliced asparagus
Preheat oven to 400°. Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir 4 minutes or until tender. Add rice; stir to coat with oil. Stir in spinach, a handful at a time, adding more as it wilts. Add broth, salt and nutmeg. Reduce heat and simmer 7 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup cheese. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Cover tightly and bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and stir in asparagus; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Cover and bake 15 minutes more or until liquid is absorbed. Makes 6 servings.
TEXAS-STYLE BEEF BRISKET
- 3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon celery salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional
- 1 fresh beef brisket (6 pounds)
- 1/2 cup beef broth
Barbecue sauce:
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, bay leaves, garlic, celery salt, pepper and liquid smoke, if desired. Cut brisket in half; add to bag. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate overnight. Transfer beef to a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker; add broth. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or until tender. For sauce, in a small saucepan, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the remaining ingredients; heat through. Remove brisket from the slow cooker; discard bay leaves. Place 1 cup cooking juices in a measuring cup; skim fat. Add to the barbecue sauce. Discard remaining juices. Return brisket to the slow cooker; top with sauce mixture. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Thinly slice across the grain; serve with sauce. Makes 12 servings.
AUTHENTIC BOSTON BROWN BREAD
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup rye flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup molasses
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 3 Tablespoons chopped walnuts, toasted
- 3 Tablespoons raisins
- Cream cheese, softened, optional
In a small bowl, combine cornmeal, whole wheat flour, rye flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, combine buttermilk, molasses, brown sugar and oil; stir into dry ingredients until moistened. Fold in walnuts and raisins. Transfer to a greased 8-by-4-inch loaf pan; cover with foil. Place pan on a rack in a deep kettle; add 1 inch of hot water to kettle. Bring to a gentle boil; cover and steam for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, adding more water to the kettle as needed. Remove the pan from the kettle; let stand for 10 minutes before removing bread from pan to a wire rack. Serve with cream cheese if desired. Makes 12 slices.
VEGGIE NOODLE SIDE DISH
- 1 small red pepper, julienned
- 3/4 cup cut fresh green beans
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced fresh carrots
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 1 package (3 oz.) Ramen noodles
- 1 yellow summer squash, sliced
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon fajita seasoning mix
In a large skillet or wok, stir-fry the pepper, green beans, carrots and onion in oil for 4 minutes. Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions (discard seasoning package or save for another use). Add the remaining ingredients to the vegetable mixture; cook and stir until vegetables are crisp-tender. Drain noodles; add to vegetables and stir until blended. Makes 4 servings.
