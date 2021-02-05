SMOKED TROUT MOUSSE ON CUCUMBER
- 3 large cucumbers (each about 8 inches long)
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 4 ounces soft goat cheese, (chèvre)
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion (2)
- 3 Tablespoons snipped fresh dill
- 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh Italian parsley
- 8 ounces smoked trout fillets, skin and bones removed
- Fresh dill sprigs (optional)
Cut cucumbers into 1/2-inch thick slices. Pat slices dry with paper towels. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and goat cheese; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Stir in green onion, snipped dill and parsley. Flake trout and stir into cream cheese mixture. If desired, cover and chill for up to 4 hours. Just before serving, spoon trout mixture onto cucumber slices. If desired, garnish with dill sprigs. Makes 36 appetizers.
INSTANT POT COCKTAIL MEATBALLS
- 1 (12 oz.) jar apricot preserves
- 1 (12 oz.) bottle hickory-flavored barbecue sauce
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 24 ounces frozen cocktail-size meatballs
Select the saute function on the Instant Pot. Add apricot preserves, barbecue sauce, water and crushed red pepper and whisk together. Add meatballs and stir to coat. Close and lock the lid; turn venting knob to sealing. Pressure cook on high for 5 minutes. Once done, release pressure using the quick-release method. Unlock and remove the lid. Arrange meatballs on a platter with toothpicks and additional crushed red pepper, if desired. Makes 8 servings.
PASTA SALAD WITH ORANGE DRESSING
- 6 ounces dried whole grain or plain pasta, such as penne or bow tie (1 1/2 cups)
- 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup chopped cooked chicken
- 1/2 of a large green sweet pepper, seeded and cut into thin bite-size strips
- 1/2 cup thin wedges of red onion
- 1 orange
- 1 (8 oz.) carton light dairy sour cream
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups lightly packed arugula leaves, coarsely shredded
- 3 Tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro
- Milk
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again. Transfer pasta to salad bowl. Add beans, chicken, sweet pepper and onion; set aside. Finely shred enough orange peel to get 1 1/2 teaspoons. Place shredded orange peel in a small bowl; stir in sour cream, salt and black pepper. Juice the orange. Add 3 Tablespoons orange juice to sour cream mixture; mix well. Add sour cream mixture to pasta mixture; toss to coat. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours. Before serving, stir in enough milk, 1 Tablespoon at a time, until salad is desired consistency. Stir in arugula and cilantro. Makes 4 servings.
ORZO RISOTTO WITH ROASTED VEGETABLES
- 1/2 2-pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 3/4- to 1-inch cubes
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 cups halved button or cremini mushrooms (8 ounces)
- 1 large onion, cut into thin wedges
- 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh rosemary or oregano or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary or oregano, crushed
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 (14 oz.) cans reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 8 ounces dried whole wheat orzo (1 1/3 cups)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)
- Nonstick cooking spray
Coat a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Place squash pieces in pan. Sprinkle with pepper. Bake, covered, in a 425° oven for 10 minutes. Uncover; add mushrooms, onion, rosemary and oil; toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and light brown, stirring once or twice. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring broth to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Cook orzo and garlic in hot skillet over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until orzo is light brown, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add 1/2 cup hot broth to orzo mixture. Return to heat. Cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat until liquid is absorbed. Continue adding broth to orzo mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring frequently until liquid is absorbed before adding more. Cook and stir about 15 minutes or until orzo is tender and creamy. Add roasted vegetables and walnuts to orzo mixture, stirring gently to combine. Sprinkle each serving with feta cheese. Makes 4 servings.
STRAWBERRIES WITH LEMON CREAM
- 3 cups halved fresh strawberries
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/4 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
- 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh lemon basil or basil
Divide berries among six dessert dishes; set aside. In a chilled medium mixing bowl, beat whipping cream, powdered sugar and cardamom with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl over). Fold in lemon peel. Spoon whipped cream mixture over berries in dishes. Sprinkle each serving with lemon basil. Makes 6 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
