1 (15 oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
1 parmesan rind, plus a good amount of freshly grated parmesan for serving
1 bay leaf
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 large handfuls of chopped or town kale, chard, baby spinach or other sturdy greens, optional
4 slices crusty toast, for serving
Extra virgin olive oil
Flaky salt
In large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Chop the top off the head of garlic so that all the cloves are exposed and discard any of the peels that are about to fall off. Add the garlic to the pan cut side down and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until browned around the edges. Stir in the tomatoes, beans, stock, parmesan rind, bay leaf, a couple of good pinches of salt and a bunch of black pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until the garlic cloves are smooshy, about 30 minutes, or longer, stirring occasionally. Stir in the greens a few minutes before serving and let wilt. Taste and add more salt and pepper, as needed. Retrieve the garlic head, scoop out the softened cloves with a knife and spread some on the crusty toast. Ladle the beans into the bowls, avoiding the bay leaf. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, black pepper, a little flaky salt and parmesan and serve with the garlic toast. Bring the parmesan to the table to add more as you eat. Makes 4 servings.
HAMBURGER RICE HOT DISH
1 pound lean ground beef or ground turkey
3 stalks celery
1 yellow onion
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 Tablespoon soy sauce or more, to taste
1 soup can of water
1 cup white rice
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Dried parsley to sprinkle in for color
Finely chop onion and celery. Preheat oven to 350°. Brown ground beef or ground turkey in large skillet. Add in the onion and celery once meat is almost done and cook together for about 3 minutes. Add one can of cream of mushroom soup to the meat mixture in the skillet and stir with low heat just enough to mix in the soup. Save the soup can. Add 1 Tablespoon soy sauce and dribble in a little more, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to the mixture in the skillet. Stir well and heat low for about 1 minute. Add 1 cup of white rice to the mixture in the skillet and stir. Turn off heat to skillet. Fill empty soup can with water and pour over the entire mixture in the skillet. Stir well just to combine. Sprinkle in some dried parsley and stir in to mix. Pour mix into casserole dish (2.5-quart or so). Bake covered for one hour at 350°. Remove lid and stir with fork. Replace lid and let sit for 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy. Makes 6 servings.
CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cold butter, cubed
1/4 cup shortening
3 to 4 Tablespoons ice water
Filling:
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
2 Tablespoons 2% milk
1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup butter, melted
Combine flour and salt; cut in butter and shortening until crumbly. Gradually, add ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Shape dough into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight. On a floured surface, roll dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Trim and flute edge. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°. Line unpricked crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights. Bake on a lower oven rack until light golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Reduce oven setting to 325°. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sugars, melted chocolate, milk, flour and vanilla. Gradually whisk in butter. Pour into crust. Cover edge with foil to prevent overbrowning. Bake at 325° until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Remove foil. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate, covered, for 3 hours or until chilled. Makes 8 servings.
WINTER PEAR SALAD
4 cups mixed salad greens
2 ripe pears, sliced
1 fennel bulb, sliced paper thin
Lemon wedge
2 Tablespoons dried cranberries
1 Tablespoon chopped pecans
1 Tablespoon chopped walnuts
1 Tablespoon chopped hazelnuts, or more pecans or walnuts
1/3 cup shaved pecorino
Balsamic vinaigrette (store bought or a 50/50 mix of olive oil and balsamic vinegar)
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Assemble the salad with the mixed greens and top with the pears and fennel. Squeeze a little lemon over the pears and fennel and toss. Top with the cranberries, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts and pecorino. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Makes 4 servings.
