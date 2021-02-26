INSTANT POT GREEK CHICKEN BOWLS
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon Spanish paprika
- 1/4 cup plus 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced 1/2-inch thick
- 1 cup couscous
- 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 English cucumber, chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Juice of 1 lemon
Whisk together the oregano, paprika, red pepper flakes, 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 cloves garlic and 1/2 cup water in the pot of a 6-quart Instant Pot. Add the chicken, 2 teaspoons salt and a few grinds of pepper and toss until well coated. Set the pot to pressure cook on high for 3 minutes. After the pressure cook cycle is complete, use the quick release method. Once completely released be careful of any remaining steam. Unlock and remove lid. Transfer the chicken to a medium bowl and turn the pot off. Add the couscous, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper to the pot and stir to combine with the hot liquid. Place the glass lid on the top and let the couscous sit until tender and fluffy, 6 to 7 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Meanwhile, mix together the yogurt, lemon juice, remaining clove garlic and 2 Tablespoons water in a medium bowl until well combined. Spread 1/4 cup of the yogurt sauce on the bottom of a plate. Top with a quarter of couscous, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta. Repeat with the remaining ingredients 3 more times. Garnish each plate with the dill and a drizzle of the remaining 2 Tablespoons olive oil. Makes 4 servings.
RAVIOLI WITH SPINACH PESTO
- 1 (9 oz.) package refrigerated four-cheese ravioli or tortellini
- 12 ounces baby pattypan squash, halved, or yellow summer squash, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/2-inch thick
- 3 1/2 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1/2 cup torn fresh basil
- 1/4 cup bottled Caesar Parmesan vinaigrette salad dressing
- 2 Tablespoons water
- Shaved Parmesan cheese (optional)
Cook ravioli according to package directions, adding squash for the last 2 minutes of cooking; drain. Meanwhile, for pesto, in a blender combine spinach, basil, dressing and the water. Cover and blend until smooth, stopping to scrape down blender as needed. Toss ravioli mixture with pesto. Sprinkle with cheese. Makes 4 servings.
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
- 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 1 (8 oz.) can pineapple chunks (juice pack)
- 1/2 cup bottled sweet and sour sauce
- 1 Tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 4 teaspoons cooking oil
- 1 medium red sweet pepper, cut into bite-size strips
- 1/2 cup fresh pea pods, stems removed
- 2 cups hot cooked rice
Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces; set aside. Drain pineapple, reserving 2 Tablespoons of the juice; set pineapple chunks aside. In a small bowl, stir together the reserved pineapple juice and the sweet and sour sauce; set aside. In a medium bowl, toss chicken with soy sauce; set aside. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 3 teaspoons of the oil over medium-high heat. Add sweet pepper and carrot; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Add pea pods; cook and stir about 1 minute more or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Remove from skillet; set aside. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil to skillet. Using a slotted spoon, add chicken to skillet. Cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. Add sweet and sour sauce mixture, vegetable mixture and pineapple chunks; heat through. Serve chicken mixture over hot cooked rice. Makes 4 to 5 servings.
STRAWBERRIES WITH LEMON CREAM
- 3 cups halved fresh strawberries
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/4 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
- 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh lemon basil or basil
Divide berries among six dessert dishes; set aside. In a chilled medium mixing bowl, beat whipping cream, powdered sugar and cardamom with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl over). Fold in lemon peel. Spoon whipped cream mixture over berries in dishes. Sprinkle whipped cream mixture over berries in dishes. Sprinkle each serving with lemon basil. Makes 6 servings.
CHILI CHICKEN APPETIZERS
- 4 medium nectarines or peaches
- 1/2 cup shredded cooked chicken (about 3 ounces)
- 2 teaspoons bottled Thai garlic-chili sauce or chili sauce
- 2 teaspoons snipped fresh cilantro
- Fresh cilantro leaves (optional)
Cut the nectarines into quarters and remove the pits. Carefully scoop out some of the fruit, leaving 1/4-inch shell inside the peel. Chopped the scooped-out portion of the nectarines. In a medium bowl, stir together chopped nectarines, shredded chicken, garlic-chili sauce and snipped cilantro. Spoon about 1 rounded teaspoon of the chicken mixture into each nectarine shell. If desired, garnish each filled shell with a cilantro leaf. Makes 16 appetizers.
