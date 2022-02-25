NACHOS GRANDE
- 2 Tablespoons sunflower oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 green bell pepper, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 (8 oz.) can chopped tomatoes
- 1/2-1 fresh jalapeno chile, halved, seeded and finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 (14 oz.) can refried beans
- 1 (3 oz.) package tortilla chips
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 6 ounces, cheddar cheese, grated
- Extra paprika, to garnish
Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat the oil in a frying pan; add the onion, green bell pepper and garlic; cook gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the tomatoes and chile and cook over medium heat for another 5 minutes, or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in the chili powder and paprika and cook for 3 minutes, then add the refried beans, breaking them up with a fork. Add 1/3 cup water and cook, stirring from time to time, for 8-10 minutes, until the mixture thickens. Spoon the beans into a baking dish, arrange the tortilla chips around the edge, and sprinkle with cumin. Sprinkle the cheese over the beans and tortilla chips. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the cheese has melted. Sprinkle paprika on top before serving. Makes 6 servings.
PENNE WITH SPINACH AND STILTON
- 1 pound penne
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 2 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten (optional)
- 3 ounces spinach leaves, coarsely shredded
- 3 ounces blue Stilton cheese, coarsely grated
- Salt and black pepper
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- Pinch of grated nutmeg
Cook the pasta in boiling salted water for 8-10 minutes until just tender. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large pan, add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Stir in the cream and boil for 2-3 minutes until the mixture reaches a coating consistency. Drain the pasta, add to the mushroom and cream mixture with the egg (if using), stir well and heat through. Add the spinach, Stilton cheese, lemon juice, nutmeg and pepper to taste, and stir well to coat the pasta. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.
COUSCOUS WITH ROASTED BELL PEPPERS
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 large yellow bell pepper
- 2 cups couscous
- 2 1/2 cups hot vegetable stock
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup blanched almonds
- 2 zucchini, sliced
- 1 large red onion, chopped
- 1 large carrot, thinly sliced
- 1-2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 (14 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed dried red chiles
- Salt and black pepper
- Chopped cilantro, to garnish
Cook the peppers under a hot broiler, 4 inches from the heat, for 10 minutes or until charred. Seal in a plastic bag and let cool. Put the couscous into a bowl and stir in the hot stock. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the almonds, and cook gently, stirring, for 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Lift out with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Add the zucchini, onion, carrot and garlic to the pan and cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas, cumin, curry powder and crushed chiles and cook, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes. Stir in the couscous and cook for 3-4 minutes until heated through. Season to taste. Remove the skins, cores and seeds from the charred peppers and cut the flesh into thin strips. Divide the couscous among warmed serving plates and arrange the pepper strips on top. Serve at once, sprinkled with the almonds and chopped cilantro. Makes 4-6 servings.
APPLE BROWN BETTY
- 2-3 Tablespoons butter
- 1 1/2 cups stale bread crumbs
- 2 pounds tart apples, quartered, cored, peeled, and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1-2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 400°. Melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the bread crumbs and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the crumbs are crisp and golden. Remove from the heat. Toss the apples with the granulated sugar, lemon juice and ground cinnamon. Press one-quarter of the crisp bread crumbs over the bottom of the dish. Cover with half of the apple mixture and sprinkle with another one-quarter of the bread crumbs. Arrange the remaining apple mixture on top of the bread crumbs, spoon over any juices and cover with the remaining bread crumbs. Sprinkle the top of the dessert lightly with granulated sugar. Cover the dish with foil. Bake for about 20 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for another 20 minutes or until the apples are tender and the top is golden brown. Serve warm. Makes 6 servings.
