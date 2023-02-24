CHICKEN FRIED RICE

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 3 eggs, whisked
  • 3 medium carrots, peeled and diced
  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 4 cups cooked and chilled rice
  • 5 chicken tenders, cooked and diced
  • 4 Tablespoons soy sauce or more, to taste
  • 2 Tablespoons teriyaki sauce, optional
  • Green onions, sliced, for garnish

