CHICKEN FRIED RICE
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 3 eggs, whisked
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and diced
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 4 cups cooked and chilled rice
- 5 chicken tenders, cooked and diced
- 4 Tablespoons soy sauce or more, to taste
- 2 Tablespoons teriyaki sauce, optional
- Green onions, sliced, for garnish
Heat 1 Tablespoon of butter in skillet. Add egg and cook until scrambled. Set aside. Add an additional Tablespoon of butter to the skillet and add carrots, onions, peas and garlic. Saute until onions and carrots are soft, about 5 minutes. Increase the heat to medium high and add the cold rice. Add cooked chicken, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce and stir until combined. Fry for 3 to 5 minutes. Add scrambled eggs back in and toss. Garnish with sliced green onions and serve hot. Makes 6 servings.
BANANA CREAM PIE
- 1 pre-made pie crust
- 1/2 cup, plus 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
- 5 egg yolks
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 3 bananas
- Sliced almonds, for garnish
Whipped topping:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Bake pie crust according to package directions and let cool. In a medium saucepan, add the sugar, cornstarch, salt and whisk together. Heat on medium-low heat and whisk in the half-and-half and the egg yolks until smooth. Bring the mixture to a low simmer, continue whisking until it thickens to the texture of custard for about 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla and butter. Let the mixture cool for 10 minutes. Pour 1/4 of the filling into the pie shell. Add one sliced banana and then another layer of pie filling, followed by another banana and then the rest of the pie filling. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 4 hours. Using a stand mixer with the whisk attachment or electric mixer, whip the cream, powdered sugar and vanilla at the highest speed until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use. Spread the whipped cream over the top of the pie and sprinkle with sliced almonds. The pie is best served the same day. Makes 8 servings.
BUTTERFINGER CARAMEL CAKE
- 1 package German chocolate cake mix
- 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
- 14 ounces caramel
- 1 (8 oz.) container whipped topping
- 8 mini Butterfinger bars, crushed
Make the German chocolate cake mix as directed on package and bake. Let cool about 20 minutes, then poke holes with a straw. Pour can of sweetened condensed milk and the caramel over the top and spread with a butter knife. Put in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to cool, so not to melt the whipped topping. Then, smooth whipped topping over cake and sprinkle the crunched Butterfinger on top. Cut and enjoy. Makes 16-20 servings.
BROCCOLI CRUNCH SALAD
- 4 slices bacon, about 4 ounces
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 Tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon milk
- 8 cups bite-sized broccoli florets, from 2 heads of broccoli
- 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
Arrange bacon in a single layer in a large skillet and cook over medium high heat until browned and crispy, turning once. Transfer to paper towels to drain and cool, then crumble. In a large serving bowl, combine mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar and milk, whisking until blended. Combine broccoli, onion, crumbled bacon and almonds in the bowl with the dressing and toss until evenly coated. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until chilled, then toss before serving. Makes 8 servings.
HOMEMADE HOT COCOA
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup baking cocoa
- 1/3 cup hot water
- 4 cups whole milk
- 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Dash salt
- Miniature marshmallows, sweetened whipped
- cream or cinnamon sticks, optional
In a saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa and salt. Add water; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in milk; heat to serving temperature (do not boil). Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Whisk until frothy. If desired, garnish with marshmallows, cream or cinnamon sticks. Makes 5 cups.
