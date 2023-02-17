CHICKEN FAJITA PASTA

  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 red onion, finely sliced and chopped
  • 2-3 bell peppers, any color, sliced
  • 3 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 3 cups penne pasta dry
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup jarred tomato salsa (mild or spicy)

