CHICKEN FAJITA PASTA
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
- 1/2 red onion, finely sliced and chopped
- 2-3 bell peppers, any color, sliced
- 3 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 3 cups penne pasta dry
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup jarred tomato salsa (mild or spicy)
Slice chicken breasts into thin strips or small pieces. Dab with paper towel to dry. Combine chili powder. salt, brown sugar and cumin. Sprinkle over chicken and toss to coat. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Brown chicken strips for roughly 2 minutes per side (may need to be done in two batches unless the skillet is very large). Add the peppers and onion to the chicken in the skillet. Toss and cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, until peppers are just starting to soften. Add chicken broth to the skillet and scrape the bottom with a wooden spoon to remove any bits that might have stuck on. Stir in the pasta and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce to medium heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender. Stir in cheese and salsa and allow to melt before serving. Makes 4 servings.
SALMON WITH CREAMY DILL SAUCE
- 1 salmon fillet (about 2 pounds)
- 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon-pepper seasoning
- 1 teaspoon onion salt
- 1 small onion, sliced and separated into rings
- 6 lemon slices
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
Dill sauce:
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- Pepper, to taste
Line a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan with heavy duty tin foil; grease lightly. Place salmon skin side down on foil. Sprinkle with lemon pepper and onion salt. Top with onion and lemon. Dot with butter. Fold foil around salmon; seal tightly. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Open foil carefully, allowing steam to escape. Broil 4-6 inches from the heat for 3-5 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork. Meanwhile, combine the sauce ingredients until smooth. Serve with salmon. Makes 6 servings.
STRAWBERRY SCONES
For the scones:
- 1/2 cup half and half or milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup and 1 Tablespoon cold, salted butter
- 1 1/4 cups, chopped frozen strawberries
For finishing and glazing:
- 1-2 Tablespoons half and half or milk
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Make the scones, by whisking together the vanilla, egg and half and half in a small bowl or glass measuring cup. Refrigerate while you are mixing up the dry ingredients. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, salt and baking powder. Cut the cold butter into large chunks and then cut it into the dry mixture, using a pastry cutter, two forks or clean hands. Cut the butter in until a crumbly mixture is formed with varying-size small pieces of butter (pea or blueberry size) that are coated in flour. Then, add the frozen strawberries to the bowl with the dry ingredients and stir gently. Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix gently, using a spatula. Don’t overwork the dough. Shape the dough into a ball, using floured hands. Set the ball of dough on the prepared baking sheet and flatten into an even 8-inch disc. If the dough is too sticky or wet, add 1-2 Tablespoons of flour. Cut the disc into 8 even slices. Brush the tops of the scones with a very light dusting of heavy cream or milk and sprinkle with a little coarse sugar, if desired, to add a nice crunch. Bake the scones for 20 minutes. Take the pan out of the oven and gently nudge the scones a little farther apart with a knife, so that the inside edges can crisp up. Return the scones to the oven and bake for 5-8 more minutes. They will be lightly golden brown and the inside edges won’t be wet, but they won’t be as crisp as the outer edges. While the scones are baking, whisk together the powdered sugar and 1 Tablespoon of milk. If it’s still too thick to drizzle, add an extra Tablespoon of milk. Drizzle the glaze over the scones when they’ve cooled for a few minutes. Makes 8 scones.
APPLE PIE SMOOTHIE
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce or stewed apples
- 1/2 cup raw, unsalted cashews, soaked in water for 1 hour
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 chopped, pitted dates, soaked in water for 1/2 hour or 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 cup ice cubes
Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth, 30 to 60 seconds. Makes 2 servings.
