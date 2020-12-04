PEANUT BRITTLE
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 cup white Karo syrup
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup butter
- 1 pound raw peanuts
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Follow steps below, stirring constantly. Cook sugar, syrup and water to 230° on candy thermometer. Add 1 cup butter. Cook to 260° and keep stirring. Add 1 pound raw peanuts. Cook to 305° and keep stirring. Take off stove. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda, mix well. Pour into well-buttered sheet pan. Cool and break into pieces. Makes 2 1/2 pounds. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
CREAM CHEESE COOKIES
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup butter
- 1 (3 oz.) package cream cheese
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- Sprinkle of salt
Cream powdered sugar, butter, cream cheese and egg yolk. Add flour, vanilla, almond extract and salt. Mix well. Chill dough (covered). Roll into balls and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Criss-cross cookie to flatten with fork dipped in mixture of 1/8 cup flour and 1/4 cup sugar. Bake at 375° for 8 to 10 minutes until edges start to brown. Don’t overbake. Hint: For Christmas, sprinkle with colored sugar. Makes about 43 cookies. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
VENISON PATTIES
- 1 pound ground venison
- 1/2 pound chopped bacon
- 1 small onion, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon marjoram
- 1 egg, beaten
Chop bacon very fine or grind. Combine all of the ingredients, mix well. Form into patties and fry in a frying pan, lightly oiled on medium heat. Serve with potatoes for a dinner. Variation: You can make a milk gravy with fry pan drippings. Add some butter, if needed. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
VENISON SUPREME
- 3 pounds venison, cubed
- 3 Tablespoons flour or more cooking oil
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 2-3 medium onions, chopped
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon dry parsley flakes
Dredge venison in flour, brown in hot oil over medium to low heat. Add salt, onions, cream of mushroom soup and water. Cover and simmer over low heat for 35 to 45 minutes. Add sour cream and parsley, stir to mix. Serve with cooked noodles or mashed potatoes. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
GLAZED CRANBERRY CHICKEN
- 2 1/2 pounds chicken breast halves or thighs, skinned
- 1 (16 oz.) can whole cranberry sauce
- 1 (8 oz.) bottle French or Russian dressing (regular or reduced)
- 1 envelope Lipton onion soup mix
- 2 1/4 cup water
- 1 cup white long grain rice
- 1 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Tablespoons dry parsley flakes
Place chicken into baking dish, then mix together in a bowl the cranberry sauce, dressing and onion mix. Pour over chicken. Bake in 350° preheated oven, covered for 1/2 hour, uncover and bake 15 to 20 minutes longer. Make rice according to directions until tender and water is absorbed. Add 2 Tablespoons butter and parsley, stir to blend. Pour rice in baking pan (greased). Lift chicken out of sauce, place on rice, then pour glaze over all. Return to oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Makes 4 to 6 servings. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
EDA’S PRIME RIB STEAK
- 1 (4 to 6 pounds) rib roast
- 1 carton fresh, whole mushrooms (8-16 ounces)
- 2 cans beef broth
- Whole celery stalks
- Sea salt, pepper and other seasonings, as desired
Mix salt, pepper and seasoning together. Rub all over the rib roast; set aside. Roasting pan (not too deep) to fit roast. Lay celery stalks in bottom of roasting pan, then set the seasoned roast on celery stalks, bone side down. Place whole mushrooms around roast. Pour beef broth into pan (don’t pour on meat as it will wash the seasonings off). Preheat oven to 250°. Place pan in oven and bake slowly to 140° for rare meat, 150° for medium-rare and 170° for well done. Take out just before it reaches the proper temperature, let rest 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. Serve on warm plate, if possible. Place mushrooms around steak and serve with juices from roasting pan. Recipe submitted by Anita O’Dell.
