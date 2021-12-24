LEFTOVER HAM N’ POTATO CASSEROLE
- 6 small potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 2 cups cubed fully cooked ham
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 12 cups milk
- 1 (8 oz.) package shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup bread crumbs
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Melt 3 Tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the ham and onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir potatoes into ham mixture; transfer to the prepared baking dish. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir flour into melted butter until smooth. Gradually whisk milk into flour mixture; season with salt and black pepper. Continue cooking and stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir Cheddar cheese into the white sauce until melted. Pour sauce over ham and potatoes. Sprinkle bread crumbs atop casserole. Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
LEFTOVER TURKEY CHEESECAKE
- 1 cup leftover stuffing
- 1 Tablespoon leftover turkey gravy
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 4 ounces ricotta cheese
- 2 eggs
- 3 Tablespoons leftover turkey gravy
- 1 1/2 cups leftover roast turkey, white and/dark meat, diced
- 1 cup cranberry sauce
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine stuffing and 1 Tablespoon gravy in a bowl. Press the stuffing into the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan. Beat the cream cheese, ricotta cheese, eggs and 3 Tablespoons gravy with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Fold in the diced turkey. Spoon the filling into the pie pan. Bake in a preheated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and cover the top of the cheesecake with the cranberry sauce. Makes 6 servings.
PRIME RIB SOUP
- 4 beef ribs, trimmed from a cooked prime rib roast
- 2 cups beef stock
- 1 potato, peeled and cut into 3/4 inch pieces
- 1 (8 oz.) package sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 up chopped fresh chives
Place the ribs in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the meat is falling from the bones, about 2 hours. Remove the ribs and allow to cool. Trim the meat from the ribs and cut into bite sized pieces; refrigerate. Continue simmering the broth until reduced to 1 cup; refrigerate until the fat congeals to the top. Skim and discard the congealed fat. Pour the broth into a saucepan along with the meat trimmings, beef stock, potato, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with chives to serve. Makes 4 servings.
EGGNOG AND APPLE BREAD PUDDING
- 2 Tablespoons butter, softened
- 4 cups cubed day-old bread, or as needed to fill a 9-by-12-inch baking dish
- 2 apples, peeled, cored and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
- 3 cups eggnog
- 4 eggs
Preheat oven to 375°. Generously grease a 9-by-12-inch baking dish with butter. Spread bread into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle apple pieces evenly over the bread pieces. Beat eggnog and eggs together in a bowl; pour over the bread and apples. Cover dish with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, remove aluminum foil and continue baking until browned and somewhat set in the middle, about 10 minutes more. Makes 10 servings.
POTATO CANDY
- 2 Tablespoons mashed cooked potatoes
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon milk
- 1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 1 cup peanut butter
Mix together potatoes, butter or margarine and milk. Add enough confectioner’s sugar to make stiff dough. Roll out on a flat surface sprinkled with powdered sugar. Spread out on a flat surface sprinkled with powdered sugar. Spread on a layer of peanut butter and roll up. Chill and slice. Makes 6 servings.
EGGNOG COFFEE PUNCH
- 1 1/2 cups coffee ice cream
- 1 1/2 cups eggnog
- 1 cup hot strongly brewed coffee
- 4 Tablespoons frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 4 pinches ground nutmeg
Scoop the ice cream into a pan over low heat. Stir in the eggnog and coffee; heat until warm, about 3 minutes. Pour into four glass or ceramic mugs. Top each with 1 Tablespoon whipped topping and sprinkle with nutmeg. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
