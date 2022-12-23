CREAMY MEATBALLS AND POTATOES
- 2 cups refrigerated potato wedges (from 20-ounce bag)
- 1 (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of onion soup
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 2 cups frozen broccoli florets
- 24 frozen cooked meatballs, thawed
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, stir together potatoes, soup and water. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; simmer uncovered 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in broccoli and meatballs. Simmer uncovered 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until broccoli and potatoes are tender. Stir in sour cream. Cook just until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally. Makes 4 servings.
PINEAPPLE-ORANGE GLAZED HAM
- 1 (3-pound) boneless cooked ham
- 1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple in unsweetened juice
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons orange marmalade
- 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
Place ham in 3 1/2 to 5-quart slow cooker. Drain pineapple liquid from can into slow cooker; refrigerate pineapple. In small bowl, combine brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon of the marmalade and the mustard; mix well. Spread over ham. Cover; cook on Low setting for 6 to 8 hours. About 5 minutes before serving, in small microwave-safe bowl; combine pineapple and remaining 2 Tablespoons orange marmalade; mix well. Microwave on High for 1 1/2 to 1 1/2 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring once halfway through cooking. Remove ham from slow cooker; place on cutting board. Cut ham into slices. Serve with the pineapple mixture. Makes 10 servings.
ITALIAN ROASTED SALMON
- 1/4 cup purchased Italian salad dressing
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 salmon fillet (1 pound)
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves
- Lemon slices
Heat oven to 425°. Line shallow baking pan with foil. Spray foil with nonstick cooking spray. In shallow dish, combine salad dressing, parsley, basil and lemon juice; mix well. Place salmon, skin side down, in sprayed foil-lined pan. Spoon about half of salad dressing mixture over salmon. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with fork, spooning remaining salad dressing mixture over fish once or twice during baking. Serve fish with lemon slices. Makes 4 servings.
GINGER COOKIE CUTOUTS
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1/4 cup warm coffee
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 egg
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Sugar
In large bowl, combine 3/4 sugar and shortening; beat until light and fluffy. Add molasses, coffee, vanilla and egg; blend well (mixture may appear curdled). Add flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and salt; mix well. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 2 hours for easier handling. Heat oven to 350°. On well-floured surface, roll out dough to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2-inch cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Sprinkle lightly with sugar. Bake at 350° for 8 to 12 minutes or until cookies are set. Immediately remove from cookie sheets. Makes 60 cookies.
MINESTRONE SALAD
- 5 cups uncooked bow tie pasta (farfalle)
- 1 (15.5 or 15 oz.) can red kidney beans, drained
- 1 (3.5 oz.) package sliced pepperoni
- 4 Italian plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup shredded fresh parmesan cheese (1 ounce)
- Freshly ground black pepper, if desired
Cook pasta to desired doneness as directed on package. Drain in a colander; rinse pasta well with cold water to cool. In large bowl, combine cooked pasta and all remaining ingredients; mix well. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until serving time. Makes 12 servings.
LIME JELL-O SALAD
- 1 package lime Jell-O
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 cup whipped cream
- 1 can pineapple
- 1 Tablespoon plain gelatin
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1 package cream cheese
Combine Jell-O and gelatin in bowl. Add hot water to dissolve over Jell-O and gelatin. Add pineapple juice and set to cool until this starts the gel. Then add whipped cream, cream cheese and 1 can pineapple, amount as desired per personal taste. Whip together thoroughly. Pour in square pan and cut in squares or glass bowl.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.