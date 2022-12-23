CREAMY MEATBALLS AND POTATOES

  • 2 cups refrigerated potato wedges (from 20-ounce bag)
  • 1 (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of onion soup
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 cups frozen broccoli florets
  • 24 frozen cooked meatballs, thawed

Tags

Load comments