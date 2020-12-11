CREAMY SWISS EGGS ON BISCUITS
- 4 oven baked frozen buttermilk biscuits (from 25-ounce bag)
- 1 can (10 3/4 oz.) condensed cream of chicken with herbs soup
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 6 eggs
- 2 medium green onions, sliced
- 2 teaspoons butter or margarine
Heat oven to 375°. Bake the frozen biscuits as directed on bag. Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix soup, milk, cheese and pepper; set aside. In medium bowl, beat eggs with wire whisk. Stir in 1 Tablespoon of the onions. In 8-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until eggs are thoroughly cooked but still moist. Gently stir soup mixture into egg mixture. Cook and stir until thoroughly heated. Split each warm biscuit; place on individual serving plates. Spoon egg mixture over biscuits. Sprinkle with the remaining onions. Makes 4 servings.
HAM AND TOMATO QUICHE
- 1 refrigerated pie crust (from 15 oz. box), softened as directed on box
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup finely chopped cooked ham (about 6 ounces)
- 1 medium tomato, cut in half, seeded and cut into thin strips
- 3 Tablespoons chopped green onions (3 medium)
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
Heat oven to 400°. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie plate as directed on box for one-crust filled pie. Do not prick crust. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or just until edge begins to brown (if crust puffs up in center, gently push down with back of wooden spoon). Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, flour and Parmesan cheese with wire whisk until well blended. Layer ham, tomato, onions and Cheddar cheese in partially baked crust. Pour egg mixture over layers. Cover crust edge with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning; bake 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 6 servings.
LEMON AND HERB-ROASTED TURKEY BEAST
- 1 medium lemon
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried sage leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 fresh or frozen bone-in whole turkey breast (5 to 5 1/2 pounds), thawed
Heat oven to 325°. Spray 13-by-9-inch pan or 16-by-12-inch sheet of foil with nonstick cooking spray. Grate peel from lemon. Cut lemon into quarters; set aside. In small bowl, mix lemon peel, garlic, parsley, salt, sage, marjoram, pepper and oil. Loosen skin covering turkey breast and pull away, leaving attached at neck. If necessary, use sharp knife to loosen. Rub herb mixture evenly over turkey breast meat. Replace skin over breast, tucking under bottom of breast. Rub any remaining mixture over skin. Place lemon quarters in neck opening. Place turkey, skin up, in pan; cover tightly with foil, sprayed side down. Bake 1 hour. Uncover pan; insert meat thermometer into turkey so bulb reaches center of thickest part of the breast meat, but does not rest on bone. Bake uncovered 1 1/4 to 1 3/4 hours longer or until turkey is fork-tender; its juices run clear and meat thermometer reads 170°. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Remove and discard lemon from neck opening before cutting turkey into slices. Makes 8 servings.
GROUND BEEF OVER GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
- 1/2 pound lean (at least 80%) ground beef
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 jar (12 oz.) diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 jar (12 oz.) beef gravy
- 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup water
- 2 Tablespoons margarine or butter
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 1/3 cups plain mashed potato mix (dry)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook ground beef and onion over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in mixed vegetables, tomatoes, gravy, marjoram and pepper. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; simmer 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender. In 2-quart saucepan, heat water, margarine and garlic salt to boiling. Remove from heat; add the milk. Stir in the potato mix and parsley; let stand about 30 seconds or until liquid is absorbed. Fluff potatoes with work. Serve beef mixture over potatoes. Makes 4 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.