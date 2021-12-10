MINI SWISS QUICHES
- 1 (15 oz.) box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (6 ounces)
- 2 Tablespoons sliced green onions (2 medium)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped pimientos
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Dash ground nutmeg
Heat oven to 375°. Spray 24 miniature muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Remove 1 crust from pouch; place on cutting board. With 2 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, cut 12 rounds from crust. Repeat with remaining crust. Press 1 round of dough into the bottom and up the sides of each muffin cup. Place 1 Tablespoon cheese in each cup. Top each with onion and pimientos. In small bowl, beat eggs, milk, salt and nutmeg with a fork until blended. Pour into the crusts, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly. Carefully lift quiches from muffin cups with tip of knife. Serve warm. Makes 24 appetizers.
CRACKER BREAD ROLLS
- 1 (16 inch) soft cracker bread, room temperature
- 1/2 (8 oz.) package 1/3-less-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel), softened
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried basil leaves
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 4 ounces thinly sliced cooked ham
- 12 large spinach leaves, stems removed
- 1/2 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin bite-size strips
Cut cracker bread in half crosswise. In small bowl, mix cream cheese, basil and oregano. Spread half of cream cheese mixture on 1 cracker bread half within 1/4 inch of edges. Arrange half of ham slices over cream cheese to within 1 inch rounded edge. Top with 6 spinach leaves. Starting about 1 inch from straight edge, arrange half of bell pepper strips in rows parallel to straight edge. Starting with straight edge, roll up tightly. Wrap roll tightly in plastic wrap. Repeat with remaining ingredients to make second roll. Refrigerate rolls until firm enough to slice, at least 20 minutes. Cut rolls into 1-inch-thick slices. Makes 28 appetizers.
ALFREDO BEEF-TOPPED POTATOES
- 4 medium baking potatoes
- 1 pound lean (at least 80%) ground beef
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups frozen broccoli florets
- 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into bite-sized strips
- 1 (10 oz.) container refrigerated Alfredo sauce (1 1/4 cups)
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh basil, if desired
Pierz potatoes with fork several times; place on microwaveable plate. Microwave on high 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until fork-tender. Meanwhile, in 12-inch nonstick skillet, break up ground beef; sprinkle with seasoned salt and pepper. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in broccoli, bell pepper and Alfredo sauce. Reduce heat to low; cook about 6 minutes stirring occasionally, until broccoli is crisp-tender. Place photos on individual serving plates. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise; mash slightly. Top each potato half with beef mixture. Sprinkle with basil. Makes 4 servings.
CREAMY SPINACH DIP
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen spinach
- 1 (8 oz.) container sour cream
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
- 1/4 teaspoon onion salt
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 1 (8 oz.) can water chestnuts, drained, finely chopped
- 1 (2 oz.) jar diced pimientos, drained
- Crackers or cut-up fresh vegetables
Cook spinach as directed on package. Cool slightly; squeeze to drain well. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mix sour cream, mayonnaise, celery salt, dill and onion salt; blend well. Stir in cookes spinach, onions, water chestnuts and pimientos. Cover; refrigerate at least 2 hours to blend flavors. Serve dip with crackers. Makes 28 servings.
HOLIDAY ICE CREAM PIE
- 1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
- 1 quart (4 cups) vanilla ice cream, softened
- 1 (6 oz.) chocolate flavor crumb crust
- 1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1/2 cup fudge ice cream topping
In large bowl, stir cranberry sauce until softened. Add ice cream; fold until saue is swirled throughout. Spoon mixture into crum crust. Cover; freeze at least 1 hour or until firm. To serve, cut into wedges. Place on dessert plates. Garnish each serving with whipped topping and ice cream topping. Makes 8 servings.
RASPBERRY-AMARETTO TARTS
- 1 (8 oz.) container whipped cream cheese spread
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1 to 2 Tablespoons amaretto
- 6 single-serve baked sweet tart shells or graham cracker crusts
- 36 fresh raspberries (about 3/4 cup)
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese spread, powdered sugar and amaretto until smooth. Divide cream cheese mixture evenly into tart shells. Top each with 6 raspberries. Makes 6 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.