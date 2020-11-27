Record's Recipe Corner

FRESH BLUEBERRY BANANA BREAD

  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/3 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 3/4 cups sifted flour
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 cup mashed ripe bananas
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Wash and thoroughly drain blueberries; toss berries with 2 Tablespoons flour. Sift together remaining flour, baking  powder, baking soda and salt. Cream butter or margarine. Gradually beat in sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in  eggs, one at a time. Add flour mixture and bananas alternately, in three parts. Stir in blueberries. Spoon into greased loaf pan. Bake in 350° about 50 minutes or until done. Makes 1 loaf.

DELICIOUS SALAD

  • 1 can tomato soup
  • 1/3 cup chopped scallions
  • 1 package lemon Jell-O
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1/3 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup chopped green peppers

Heat soup and dissolve Jell-O. Remove from stove and add chopped vegetables. When cool, add cheese and mayonnaise. Pour into 1-1/2-quart round salad mold that has been oiled with salad oil. Place in refrigerator until serving time. Alternatively, freeze and remove it from the freezer and place it in the refrigerator the morning of the day it will be served.  Recipe submitted by Ellie  Moberg.

    FAMILY STYLE LASAGNA

  • 1 box of lasagna (cook as directed) or buy oven ready kind
  • 8 ounce bag of shredded mozzarella
  • 1 pack of sliced mozzarella

Sauce:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pound pork sausage (regular or Italian)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 cans (28 oz.) of tomato sauce
  • 1 small can of tomato paste
  • 3 Tablespoons of Italian seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons garlic salt
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic

Cheese filling:

  • 1 large container Ricotta
  • 1 large container cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley (or 3 Tablespoons dried parsley)
  • 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Brown the meats with the onion and drain, then set aside. In large pot, mix all other ingredients and then add in the meat mix. Let simmer for about 1 hour on low. While cooking, prepare the cheese filling in a large bowl by combining by combining Ricotta, cottage cheese, parsley, minced garlic, pepper and salt; mix well. To layer the lasagna, start by having a ladle of full sauce on the bottom of a large casserole dish, then add 5 lasagna noodles covering the bottom and add 9 Tablespoons of cheese mixture over the noodles and spread evenly. Add 2 ladles of sauce, followed by 1 cup of the shredded cheese. Repeat the layering one more time with the very top layer being noodles, sauce and the mozzarella slices. Cover with foil and bake at 350° for 2 1/2 hours. Uncover and bake another 30 minutes. Check for browning and turn pan at the 15-minute mark, if needed. Recipe submitted by Nikki Henry.

CHEESE TURKEY CHOWDER

  • 2 cups turkey, cooked and cubed
  • 1 cup celery, chopped
  • 1 cup carrots, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 6 cups milk
  • 1 1/2 cups butter or margarine
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 cup beer

Cook celery, carrots and onions in butter in 4-quart saucepan until barely tender. Remove from heat and stir in flour and salt. Slowly stir in milk. Cover over medium heat, stirring often, until thickened. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cook until thickened and cheese is melted.

CHICKEN TATER TOT HOTDISH

  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 1/2 cup onion, diced
  • 1 Tablespoon margarine
  • 1 cup chicken rice soup
  • 1 cup cream of chicken soup
  • 1 small can mushrooms (optional)
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds (optional)
  • 2 cups diced chicken (turkey or 1 pound hamburger)
  • 2 1/2 to 3 cups tater tots
  • Salt and pepper to taste

In a skillet, saute celery and onions until tender. Add soups, mushrooms, almonds, salt and pepper; mix well and fold in chicken and potatoes. Pour into greased casserole. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes.  

     

    If you have a recipe you’d like to share -

please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com

